Sensos Launches UK Operations to Enhance Supply Chain Visibility and Resilience Across Key Industries

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2025 / Sensos, a global leader in AI-powered supply chain visibility and real-time tracking, today announced its strategic expansion into the United Kingdom. This move strengthens Sensos' commitment to supporting UK industries facing mounting logistical pressures, including third-party logistics (3PL), freight forwarding, aviation, pharmaceuticals, life sciences, and cold chain logistics.

Sensos Expands into the UK

Tackling Supply Chain Challenges Across Key Industries

Meeting the Moment for UK Supply Chains

UK businesses are navigating a turbulent supply chain environment, marked by economic uncertainty, labor shortages, cyber risks, and complex post-Brexit trade regulations. A McKinsey survey reveals that only 25% of supply chain executives have formal processes in place to address disruptions at the board level - underscoring a critical need for better tools and real-time insights.

From regulatory changes and port congestion to rising fuel and operational costs, companies are demanding greater visibility and resilience. Sensos enters the UK market with a robust suite of solutions tailored to meet these exact needs.

Sensos' Technology: Visibility, Intelligence, Control

Sensos delivers real-time, end-to-end visibility across global supply chains. Its intelligent platform empowers businesses with:

Real-Time Tracking : Monitor goods from origin to destination to ensure timely deliveries and reduce risk.

AI-Driven Insights : Predictive analytics help organizations proactively manage risks and make smarter decisions.

Autonomous Monitoring : Smart devices track location, temperature, humidity, and shock to safeguard product integrity.

Cold Chain Assurance: Specialized solutions for life sciences and pharma ensure temperature-sensitive goods remain compliant throughout transit.

Tailored for Industry-Specific Needs

With its UK expansion, Sensos will serve key verticals with focused offerings:

3PL & Freight Forwarding : Enhance operational efficiency, improve customer transparency, and reduce delays.

Aviation (AOG) : Real-time tracking of aircraft parts to minimize ground time and avoid costly disruptions.

Pharma & Life Sciences : Maintain product integrity with precise environmental monitoring to ensure compliance.

Cold Chain Logistics: End-to-end visibility to reduce spoilage and maintain quality in perishable goods.

A Strong Commitment to the UK Market

"The UK presents an exciting opportunity for Sensos to make a tangible impact," said Aviv Castro, CEO of Sensos. "Our solutions are built to meet the exact challenges UK supply chains face today. We're here to empower businesses with the tools they need to build resilient, transparent, and intelligent logistics operations."

Sensos' UK launch includes the establishment of a dedicated local team and an expanding network of partners. The company is committed to delivering exceptional service and becoming a trusted enabler of logistics innovation across the region.

About Sensos

Sensos is a supply chain technology leader transforming how goods move around the world. Its AI-powered platform and smart tracking solutions provide real-time visibility, actionable insights, and autonomous monitoring. Trusted by industries ranging from aviation to pharmaceuticals, Sensos empowers organizations to reduce delays, optimize operations, and protect the integrity of high-value goods across complex global supply chains.

SOURCE: Sensos

Sensos.pdf

Get Control. Get Smart. Get Super!.mp4

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/sensos-launches-uk-operations-to-enhance-supply-chain-visibility-1029851