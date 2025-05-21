Stratyfy and Parlay Join Forces to Drive Growth for Business Lenders

Leading AI fintechs partner to deliver advanced insights to banks and credit unions, unlocking data-driven growth in small business lending.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2025 / Stratyfy , a leader in credit decisioning, and Parlay Finance , a cutting-edge loan intelligence system, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at transforming how financial institutions lend small businesses the capital they need to thrive. The collaboration unites two complementary AI-powered technologies to deliver a frictionless intake and underwriting experience that helps banks convert more qualified small business borrowers and empowers businesses with actionable insights to win funding.

While Parlay's platform streamlines the application process and guides entrepreneurs toward building more bankable businesses, Stratyfy's credit solutions help financial institutions say "yes" to more borrowers-without compromising on risk. Together, the tools form a dynamic underwriting ecosystem from data to decision that automates workflows, improves performance, and drives risk-adjusted returns.

"Our technology is designed to help lenders make better credit decisions by uncovering signals often overlooked by traditional approaches," said Laura Kornhauser, CEO of Stratyfy. "Combining that with Parlay's strength in surfacing opportunities and accelerating small businesses through the loan application process is a powerful match."

The partnership is already in motion, with the two teams actively collaborating on a first joint client engagement-an established community lender focused on increasing success rates for historically underbanked entrepreneurs. This initial use case highlights the mission behind the work and demonstrates the potential for deeper integration between Stratyfy's and Parlay's offerings as the business banking economy evolves.

"Parlay empowers lenders to digitally onboard and verify small business information while providing applicants with personalized financial insights," said Alex McLeod, CEO at Parlay Finance. "Teaming up with Stratyfy extends that value through the full credit lifecycle, helping lenders match with and support the businesses they're best suited to serve."

Stratyfy and Parlay first collaborated in the inaugural cohort of the CAFE (Center for Accelerating Financial Equity) program - an initiative backed by Discover, BNY, M&T Bank, and Wells Fargo, committed to fostering the development of fintech solutions that democratize financial services.

About Stratyfy

Stratyfy modernizes lending with transparent AI solutions for credit, compliance, and fraud teams. An industry leader in decision optimization for financial institutions, Stratyfy empowers lenders to unlock new markets, cut costs, and drive de-risked growth. Stratyfy was named a Banking Tech Awards USA winner, Benzinga Fintech Awards "Best Lending Solution" finalist, and in AIFintech100 for two consecutive years. For more information, visit www.stratyfy.com

About Parlay Finance

Parlay Finance is a SaaS-based Loan Intelligence System (LIS) that helps lenders efficiently issue SBA and small business loans. Their AI-powered platform streamlines digital onboarding, verification, and qualification while integrating with Loan Origination Systems to boost volume and profitability. Parlay recently partnered with Mastercard and JAM FINTOP to expand its services nationwide. For more information, visit www.parlay.finance.

Media Contact:

Alex Barton-Perez

Caliber Corporate Advisers

stratyfy@calibercorporate.com

SOURCE: Stratyfy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/stratyfy-and-parlay-join-forces-to-drive-growth-for-business-lenders-1029883