Lelantos Holdings, Inc.: Lelantos Energy Unveils Strategic Initiatives for 2025

TUCSON, Ariz., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Lelantos Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lelantos Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: LNTO) ("Lelantos" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce its 2025 strategic initiatives focused on expanding access to renewable energy, working with underserved communities, and driving innovation in tax credit and renewable credit monetization.

Powering Progress: Commercial Solar Expansion

Lelantos Energy has solidified its partnership with NeRD Power to provide a comprehensive turnkey solution for commercial solar projects. From small businesses to utility-scale developments, the collaboration brings together expert engineering, financing, and installation capabilities. The partnership is exploring further integration to broaden its impact in the commercial solar sector.

Honoring Veterans: Free Solar 4 Veterans Program

In an initiative to support U.S. veterans, Lelantos Energy has launched the Free Solar 4 Veterans program in partnership with The Warrior Up Foundation and NeRD Power. This initiative will begin by providing free solar installations to disabled veterans and the widows of fallen soldiers, promoting energy independence and reducing financial burdens. A pilot project is already underway, and a media campaign is being planned to attract broader support and funding. More information can be found at freesolar4vets.org .

Empowering Communities: Government and Municipal Partnerships

Lelantos Energy is spearheading a Sustainable Community Network program with its strategic partner, SEDC Solar, for the Washington D.C. Housing Authority. This initiative will provide green energy systems at no cost to over 550 low-income households, supported by a coalition of finance partners and tax-credit incentives.

In addition, Lelantos is executing a Memorandum of Understanding to form a joint venture with a GSA-certified agency and NeRD Power to develop government-funded solar projects, marking a strategic move into the federal renewable energy space.

Driving Financial Innovation: Investment Tax Credit Monetization

As the exclusive sales partner of Coulomb Capital, Lelantos Energy is scaling its Investment Tax Credit (ITC) monetization efforts. With access to a robust network of high-net-worth and institutional buyers, Lelantos has already begun managing high-value ITC transactions. A multichannel marketing strategy is underway to deepen executive outreach and grow the sales pipeline.

First-Mover Advantage: Carbon and Renewable Energy Credit Platform

In collaboration with Carbontricity and Electryone Advisors, Lelantos Energy has been given access to a digital platform for the automated issuance and monetization of renewable energy and carbon credits. Compliant with global standards such as M-RETS and I-REC, the platform utilizes blockchain and NFT technology for secure, transparent transactions.

Holding exclusive rights to this platform in North America through Electryone Advisors, Lelantos is poised to become a first-mover in the next evolution of global carbon trading.

About Lelantos Holdings

Founded in the spirit of "Solution Hunting," Lelantos Holdings' innovative business structure is purpose-built to acquire or joint venture with established entities in strategic market sectors. With a focus on sustainable energy, Lelantos Holdings has a mission of being at the forefront of innovation in a dynamic industry, and the goal of operating as a vertically integrated entity to reduce overhead and increase service offerings. Their management team is dedicated to fostering innovation and advancing technological developments.

Lelantos Holdings website: www.Lelantosholdings.io

About Lelantos Energy

INNOVATIVE. STRATEGIC. SOLUTION ORIENTED.

Lelantos Energy offers a forward-thinking solution and a comprehensive approach to adapt to the dynamic landscape of commercial solar, residential solar, microgrid design, energy storage architecture, and EV supercharging. The company has strategically joined forces with experienced and leading industry professionals as well as dedicated lending resources to create a model that will seek to manage project risks, pursue favorable returns (though no guarantees can be made) and support the Company's efforts to enhance the deployment of renewable energy projects.

Lelantos Energy website: www.LNTO.Energy

About the Free Solar 4 Vets Program

POWERING UP THE LIVES OF OUR VETERANS

Dedicated to honoring the sacrifices of our nation's heroes, the mission of our program is to help veterans secure energy independence and a renewed sense of purpose through programs that empower them economically and socially. Powered by a joint venture among Lelantos Energy, a veteran's foundation, and a large-scale solar installer, the program aims to utilize donations and a tax equity fund to provide free solar systems for veterans and widows of fallen soldiers.

Free Solar 4 Vets Program website: https://www.freesolar4vets.org/

