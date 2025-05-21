Anzeige
Progressive Corporation: Progressive Reports April 2025 Results

Finanznachrichten News

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for the month ended April 30, 2025:

April
(millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited)2025
 2024
 Change
Net premiums written$6,837 $6,178 11 %
Net premiums earned$6,641 $5,575 19 %
Net income$986 $421 134 %
Per share available to common shareholders$1.68 $0.72 134 %
Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities$(3) $(267) (99)%
Combined ratio 84.9 89.0 (4.1)pts.
Average diluted equivalent common shares 587.7 587.4 0 %
April 30,
(thousands; unaudited)
2025 2024 % Change
Policies in Force
Personal Lines
Agency - auto10,246 8,720 18
Direct - auto14,938 12,105 23
Special lines6,705 6,153 9
Property3,590 3,261 10
Total Personal Lines35,479 30,239 17
Commercial Lines1,174 1,108 6
Companywide36,653 31,347 17

See Progressive's complete monthly earnings release for additional information.

About Progressive

Progressive Insurance® makes it easy to understand, buy and use car insurance, home insurance, and other protection needs. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us however it's most convenient for them - online at progressive.com, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, via the Progressive mobile app, or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the second largest personal auto insurer in the country, a leading seller of commercial auto, motorcycle, and boat insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers.

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot®, and HomeQuote Explorer®.

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE: PGR.

Company Contact:
Douglas S. Constantine
(440) 395-3707
investor_relations@progressive.com

The Progressive Corporation
300 North Commons Blvd.
Mayfield Village, Ohio 44143
http://www.progressive.com

Download PDF: Progressive April 2025 Complete Earnings Release


