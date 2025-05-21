Edison Investment Research Limited

21-May-2025 / 14:19 GMT/BST

London, UK, 21 May 2025

Q125 was a volatile period for Ocean Wilsons Holdings, but its investment portfolio demonstrated resilience. Wilson Sons traded well in the period and the disposal of the subsidiary remains on track to be completed 'on or around 4 June'. It will be returning a portion of the sale proceeds to shareholders but the use of the remaining proceeds is still under consideration. Currently, Ocean Wilsons is trading at a c 45% discount to our estimated total asset value of 2,389p per share. Our forecasts remain withdrawn, pending the disposal.

www.edisongroup.com

