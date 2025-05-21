Anzeige
WKN: A0F5DE | ISIN: US0567521085 | Ticker-Symbol: B1C
Tradegate
21.05.25 | 16:20
78,40 Euro
-1,01 % -0,80
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
BAIDU INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAIDU INC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
78,1078,3016:22
78,0078,3016:22
PR Newswire
21.05.2025 11:00 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Baidu, Inc.: Baidu Announces First Quarter 2025 Results

Finanznachrichten News

BEIJING, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU and HKEX: 9888 (HKD Counter) and 89888 (RMB Counter)) ("Baidu" or the "Company"), a leading AI company with a strong Internet foundation, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

"Baidu Core revenue grew 7% year over year in the first quarter, driven by the accelerating momentum of AI Cloud, which surged 42% year over year. The strong performance of our AI Cloud business underscores the growing market recognition of our distinctive strength in providing full-stack AI products and solutions with a highly competitive price-performance advantage. We also achieved a pivotal milestone in our robotaxi business, as Apollo Go expanded internationally by entering Dubai and Abu Dhabi, reinforcing our commitment to bringing safe, comfortable, and affordable autonomous ride-hailing services to global markets," said Robin Li, Co-founder and CEO of Baidu. "We are confident that our AI-first strategy positions us to remain at the forefront and to capture long-term growth opportunities in the AI era."

"AI Cloud continued its robust growth in the first quarter, which provides solid support to our overall revenue while we accelerate the AI transformation across our mobile ecosystem," said Junjie He, Interim CFO of Baidu. "Looking ahead, we are strongly committed to investing in AI to translate our technological strengths into sustainable long-term growth."

First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights[1]


Baidu, Inc.

(In millions except per

Q1


Q4


Q1





ADS, unaudited)

2024


2024


2025


YOY


QOQ


RMB


RMB


RMB

US$





Total revenues

31,513


34,124


32,452

4,472


3 %


(5 %)












Operating income

5,484


3,917


4,508

621


(18 %)


15 %

Operating income (non-GAAP) [2]

6,673


5,047


5,333

735


(20 %)


6 %












Net income to Baidu

5,448


5,192


7,717

1,063


42 %


49 %

Net income to Baidu (non-GAAP) [2]

7,011


6,709


6,469

891


(8 %)


(4 %)












Diluted earnings per ADS

14.91


14.26


21.59

2.98


45 %


51 %

Diluted earnings per ADS (non-GAAP) [2]

19.91


19.18


18.54

2.55


(7 %)


(3 %)












Adjusted EBITDA [2]

8,244


6,954


7,209

993


(13 %)


4 %

Adjusted EBITDA margin

26 %


20 %


22 %

22 %







Baidu Core


Q1


Q4


Q1





(In millions, unaudited)

2024


2024


2025


YOY


QOQ


RMB


RMB


RMB

US$





Total revenues

23,803


27,698


25,463

3,509


7 %


(8 %)












Operating income

4,538


3,638


4,164

574


(8 %)


14 %

Operating income (non-GAAP) [2]

5,586


4,647


4,872

671


(13 %)


5 %












Net income to Baidu Core

5,150


5,283


7,633

1,052


48 %


44 %

Net income to Baidu Core (non-GAAP) [2]

6,628


6,741


6,330

872


(4 %)


(6 %)












Adjusted EBITDA[2]

7,118


6,516


6,712

925


(6 %)


3 %

Adjusted EBITDA margin

30 %


24 %


26 %

26 %






[1] Unless otherwise noted, RMB to USD was converted at an exchange rate of RMB 7.2567 as of March 31, 2025, as

set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Translations are

provided solely for the convenience of the reader.

[2] Non-GAAP measures are defined in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section (see also "Reconciliations of

Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures" for more details).

Operational Highlights

Corporate

  • Baidu released ERNIE 4.5, its first flagship foundation model with multimodal capabilities, and ERNIE X1, its first reasoning model, in March 2025. Baidu launched enhanced versions, ERNIE 4.5 Turbo and ERNIE X1 Turbo, in April, delivering improved performance at significantly lower pricing.
  • Apollo Go received Gold in the Driverless Vehicles category at the 2025 Edison Awards, recognizing it as China's largest autonomous ride-hailing service.
  • Baidu ranked second in Asia Pacific on Fast Company's 2025 Most Innovative Companies list, following DeepSeek, and was recognized for "deploying the world's largest autonomous driving experiment."
  • Baidu held China's largest portfolio of AI-related patents and patent applications across various areas, including foundation models and AI agents, as of December 31, 2024, according to a recent report by CICS-CERT, a research institute under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.
  • Baidu released its annual ESG Report on April 28, 2025, which details Baidu's latest ESG policies and sustainability initiatives (https://esg.baidu.com/Uploads/Baidu_2024_ESG_Report.pdf).
  • Baidu has returned US$445 million to shareholders since the beginning of Q1 2025, bringing the cumulative repurchase to US$2.1 billion under the 2023 share repurchase program.

AI Cloud

  • Baidu upgraded its MaaS platform, Qianfan, with an expanded model library and more comprehensive toolkits, extending support for the training and fine-tuning of multimodal and reasoning models to further facilitate AI-native application development.
  • Baidu officially released version 3.0 of its deep learning framework, PaddlePaddle, in April 2025.

Intelligent Driving

  • Apollo Go, Baidu's autonomous ride-hailing service, expanded into Dubai and Abu Dhabi in March 2025. In May, Apollo Go commenced open-road validation testing in Dubai .
  • Apollo Go entered into a long-term strategic partnership with CAR Inc., China's leading auto rental service provider, in May 2025 to launch fully autonomous vehicle rental services.
  • Apollo Go obtained permission to conduct open-road testing with designated passengers in Hong Kong in April 2025.
  • Apollo Go provided over 1.4 million rides in the first quarter of 2025, up 75% year over year, underscoring the accelerating momentum of its scaled operations. As of May 2025, the cumulative rides provided to the public by Apollo Go surpassed 11 million.

Mobile Ecosystem

  • In March 2025, Baidu App's MAUs reached 724 million, up 7% year over year.
  • Managed Page accounted for 47% of Baidu Core's online marketing revenue in the first quarter of 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB32.5 billion ($4.47 billion), increasing 3% year over year.

  • Revenue from Baidu Core was RMB25.5 billion ($3.51 billion), increasing 7% year over year; online marketing revenue was RMB16.0 billion ($2.21 billion), decreasing 6% year over year, and non-online marketing revenue was RMB9.4 billion ($1.30 billion), up 40% year over year, mainly driven by AI Cloud business.
  • Revenue from iQIYI was RMB7.2 billion ($990 million), decreasing 9% year over year.

Cost of revenues was RMB17.5 billion ($2.41 billion), increasing 14% year over year, primarily due to an increase in costs related to AI Cloud business and traffic acquisition costs.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB5.9 billion ($815 million), increasing 10% year over year, primarily due to an increase in channel spending and promotional marketing expenses, partially offset by a decrease in personnel-related expenses.

Research and development expenses were RMB4.5 billion ($626 million), decreasing 15% year over year, primarily due to a decrease in personnel-related expenses.

Operating income was RMB4.5 billion ($621 million). Baidu Core operating income was RMB4.2 billion ($574 million), and Baidu Core operating margin was 16%. Non-GAAP operating income was RMB5.3 billion ($735 million). Non-GAAP Baidu Core operating income was RMB4.9 billion ($671 million), and non-GAAP Baidu Core operating margin was 19%.

Total other income, net was RMB4.5 billion ($618 million), increasing 260% year over year, mainly due to an increase in fair value gain and pickup of earnings from long-term investments, partially offset by the decrease in net foreign exchange gain arising from exchange rate fluctuation between Renminbi and U.S. dollar.

Income tax expense was RMB1.2 billion ($162 million), compared to RMB883 million for the same period last year.

Net income attributable to Baidu was RMB7.7 billion ($1.06 billion), and diluted earnings per ADS was RMB21.59 ($2.98). Net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB7.6 billion ($1.05 billion), and net margin for Baidu Core was 30%. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu was RMB6.5 billion ($891 million). Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS was RMB18.54 ($2.55). Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB6.3 billion ($872 million), and non-GAAP net margin for Baidu Core was 25%.

Adjusted EBITDA was RMB7.2 billion ($993 million) and adjusted EBITDA margin was 22%. Adjusted EBITDA for Baidu Core was RMB6.7 billion ($925 million) and adjusted EBITDA margin for Baidu Core was 26%.

As of March 31, 2025, cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB142.0 billion ($19.57 billion), and cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments excluding iQIYI were RMB136.7 billion ($18.84 billion). Free cash flow was negative RMB8.9 billion (negative $1.23 billion), and free cash flow excluding iQIYI was negative RMB9.2 billion (negative $1.27 billion), mainly due to an increase of investment in AI business. We define net cash position as total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments, net, long-term time deposits and held-to-maturity investments, and others, less total loans, convertible senior notes, and notes payable. As of March 31, 2025, net cash position for Baidu was RMB159.0 billion.

Conference Call Information

Baidu's management will hold an earnings conference call 8.00 AM on May 21, 2025, U.S. Eastern Time (8.00 PM on May 21, 2025, Beijing Time).

Please register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. It will automatically direct you to the registration page of "Baidu Inc. Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call". Please follow the steps to enter your registration details, then click "Register". Upon registering, you will then be provided with the dial-in number, the passcode, and your unique access PIN. This information will also be emailed to you as a calendar invite.

For pre-registration, please click:
https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10046864-38s6ff.html

In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you may use the conference access information (including dial-in number(s), the passcode and unique access PIN) provided in the calendar invite that you have received following your pre-registration.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at https://ir.baidu.com.

About Baidu

Founded in 2000, Baidu's mission is to make the complicated world simpler through technology. Baidu is a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, trading on NASDAQ under "BIDU" and HKEX under "9888". One Baidu ADS represents eight Class A ordinary shares.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, Baidu's and other parties' strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Baidu may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in announcements made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Baidu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Baidu's growth strategies; its future business development, including development of new products and services; its ability to attract and retain users and customers; competition in the Chinese Internet search and newsfeed market; competition for online marketing customers; changes in the Company's revenues and certain cost or expense items as a percentage of its revenues; the outcome of ongoing, or any future, litigation or arbitration, including those relating to intellectual property rights; the expected growth of the Chinese-language Internet search and newsfeed market and the number of Internet and broadband users in China; Chinese governmental policies relating to the Internet and Internet search providers, and general economic conditions in China and elsewhere. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Baidu does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Baidu undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Baidu's consolidated financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, Baidu uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Baidu, non-GAAP net margin, non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and free cash flow. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Baidu believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its recurring core business operating results, such as operating performance excluding non-cash charges or non-operating in nature. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to Baidu's historical performance and liquidity. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude certain items that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant component in the Company's results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company's data.

Non-GAAP operating income represents operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses, and amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu represents net income attributable to Baidu excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations, disposal gain or loss, impairment of long-term investments, and fair value gain or loss of long-term investments and exchangeable bonds, adjusted for related income tax effects. Baidu's share of equity method investments for these non-GAAP reconciling items, amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the investees' books, accretion of their redeemable non-controlling interests, and the gain or loss associated with the issuance of shares by the investees at a price higher or lower than the carrying value per share, adjusted for related income tax effects, are also excluded.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS represents diluted earnings per ADS calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu, by the weighted average number of ordinary shares expressed in ADS. Adjusted EBITDA represents operating income excluding depreciation, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations, and share-based compensation expenses.

For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measure."

Baidu, Inc.










Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income










(In millions except for per share (or ADS) information, unaudited)










Three Months Ended




March 31,


December 31,


March 31,


March 31,




2024


2024


2025


2025




RMB


RMB


RMB


US$(2)


Revenues:










Online marketing services


18,490


19,340


17,306


2,385


Others


13,023


14,784


15,146


2,087


Total revenues


31,513


34,124


32,452


4,472












Costs and expenses:










Cost of revenues(1)


15,291


18,014


17,487


2,410


Selling, general and administrative(1)


5,375


6,678


5,913


815


Research and development(1)


5,363


5,515


4,544


626


Total costs and expenses


26,029


30,207


27,944


3,851


Operating income


5,484


3,917


4,508


621












Other income:










Interest income


2,091


2,001


2,664


367


Interest expense


(766)


(643)


(801)


(110)


Foreign exchange gain (loss), net


401


1,678


(210)


(29)


Share of (losses) earnings from equity method investments

(205)


(399)


574


79


Others, net


(275)


23


2,260


311


Total other income, net


1,246


2,660


4,487


618












Income before income taxes


6,730


6,577


8,995


1,239


Income tax expense


883


1,619


1,177


162


Net income


5,847


4,958


7,818


1,077


Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

399


(234)


101


14


Net income attributable to Baidu


5,448


5,192


7,717


1,063






















Earnings per ADS (1 ADS representing 8 Class A ordinary shares):








-Basic


14.97


14.41


21.86


3.01


-Diluted


14.91


14.26


21.59


2.98


Earnings per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares:








-Basic


1.87


1.80


2.73


0.38


-Diluted


1.86


1.78


2.70


0.37


Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares outstanding (in millions):






-Basic


2,804


2,775


2,751


2,751


-Diluted


2,816


2,783


2,762


2,762












(1) Includes share-based compensation expenses as follows:








Cost of revenues


108


103


77


11


Selling, general and administrative


417


297


313


43


Research and development


618


685


361


50


Total share-based compensation expenses


1,143


1,085


751


104












(2) All translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.2567 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of March 31,

2025 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

Baidu, Inc.







Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets







(In millions, unaudited)
















December 31,


March 31,


March 31,



2024


2025


2025



RMB


RMB


US$

ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents


24,832


49,202


6,780

Restricted cash


11,697


238


33

Short-term investments, net


102,608


92,567


12,756

Accounts receivable, net


10,104


11,078


1,527

Amounts due from related parties


790


743


102

Other current assets, net


18,818


22,001


3,032

Total current assets


168,849


175,829


24,230








Non-current assets:







Fixed assets, net


30,102


30,691


4,229

Licensed copyrights, net


6,930


6,487


894

Produced content, net


14,695


14,372


1,981

Intangible assets, net


772


2,588


357

Goodwill


22,586


37,637


5,187

Long-term investments, net


41,721


43,470


5,990

Long-term time deposits and held-to-maturity investments


98,535


106,212


14,636

Amounts due from related parties


137


266


37

Deferred tax assets, net


2,193


2,171


299

Operating lease right-of-use assets


10,898


11,203


1,544

Receivables related to the proposed acquisition of YY Live, net


13,547


-


-

Other non-current assets


16,815


23,056


3,176

Total non-current assets


258,931


278,153


38,330








Total assets


427,780


453,982


62,560








LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY





Current liabilities:







Short-term loans


10,669


7,724


1,064

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities


41,443


38,770


5,342

Customer deposits and deferred revenue


14,624


13,909


1,917

Deferred income


684


611


84

Long-term loans, current portion


168


560


77

Convertible senior notes, current portion


242


2,133


294

Notes payable, current portion


8,026


7,986


1,101

Amounts due to related parties


1,794


1,683


232

Operating lease liabilities


3,303


3,488


481

Total current liabilities


80,953


76,864


10,592








Non-current liabilities:







Deferred income


231


191


26

Deferred revenue


585


665


92

Amounts due to related parties


56


51


7

Long-term loans


15,596


16,072


2,215

Notes payable


27,996


52,202


7,194

Convertible senior notes


8,351


6,775


934

Deferred tax liabilities


3,870


4,011


553

Operating lease liabilities


4,973


5,113


705

Other non-current liabilities


1,557


1,964


269

Total non-current liabilities


63,215


87,044


11,995








Total liabilities


144,168


163,908


22,587








Redeemable noncontrolling interests


9,870


10,067


1,387








Equity







Total Baidu shareholders' equity


263,620


269,747


37,172

Noncontrolling interests


10,122


10,260


1,414

Total equity


273,742


280,007


38,586








Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and equity


427,780


453,982


62,560

Baidu, Inc.

























Selected Information

























(In millions, unaudited)




















































Three months ended


Three months ended


Three months ended


Three months ended



March 31, 2024 (RMB)


December 31, 2024 (RMB)


March 31, 2025 (RMB)


March 31, 2025 (US$)



Baidu
Core

iQIYI

Elim &

adj(2)


Baidu,

Inc.


Baidu
Core

iQIYI

Elim &

adj(2)


Baidu,

Inc.


Baidu
Core

iQIYI

Elim &

adj(2)


Baidu,

Inc.


Baidu

Core

iQIYI

Elim &

adj(2)


Baidu,

Inc.

Total revenues


23,803

7,927

(217)


31,513


27,698

6,613

(187)


34,124


25,463

7,186

(197)


32,452


3,509

990

(27)


4,472

YOY














7 %

(9 %)



3 %







QOQ














(8 %)

9 %



(5 %)
































Costs and expenses:

























Cost of revenues (1)


9,839

5,631

(179)


15,291


13,180

4,995

(161)


18,014


12,246

5,406

(165)


17,487


1,688

745

(23)


2,410

Selling, general and administrative (1)


4,492

922

(39)


5,375


5,816

882

(20)


6,678


4,921

1,026

(34)


5,913


678

141

(4)


815

Research and development (1)


4,934

429

-


5,363


5,064

451

-


5,515


4,132

412

-


4,544


569

57

-


626

Total costs and expenses


19,265

6,982

(218)


26,029


24,060

6,328

(181)


30,207


21,299

6,844

(199)


27,944


2,935

943

(27)


3,851

YOY

























Cost of revenues














24 %

(4 %)



14 %







Selling, general and administrative














10 %

11 %



10 %







Research and development














(16 %)

(4 %)



(15 %)







Costs and expenses














11 %

(2 %)



7 %
































Operating income


4,538

945

1


5,484


3,638

285

(6)


3,917


4,164

342

2


4,508


574

47

-


621

YOY














(8 %)

(64 %)



(18 %)







QOQ














14 %

20 %



15 %







Operating margin


19 %

12 %



17 %


13 %

4 %



11 %


16 %

5 %



14 %
































Add: total other income (loss), net


1,508

(262)

-


1,246


3,125

(465)

-


2,660


4,602

(115)

-


4,487


634

(16)

-


618

Less: income tax expense


866

17

-


883


1,612

7

-


1,619


1,136

41

-


1,177


156

6

-


162

Less: net income (loss) attributable to NCI


30

11

358(3)


399


(132)

2

(104)(3)


(234)


(3)

4

100(3)


101


-

1

13(3)


14

Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu


5,150

655

(357)


5,448


5,283

(189)

98


5,192


7,633

182

(98)


7,717


1,052

24

(13)


1,063

YOY














48 %

(72 %)



42 %







QOQ














44 %

-



49 %







Net margin


22 %

8 %



17 %


19 %

(3 %)



15 %


30 %

3 %



24 %
































Non-GAAP financial measures:

























Operating income (non-GAAP)


5,586

1,086



6,673


4,647

406



5,047


4,872

459



5,333


671

64



735

YOY














(13 %)

(58 %)



(20 %)







QOQ














5 %

13 %



6 %







Operating margin (non-GAAP)


23 %

14 %



21 %


17 %

6 %



15 %


19 %

6 %



16 %
































Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu (non-GAAP)

6,628

844



7,011


6,741

(59)



6,709


6,330

304



6,469


872

41



891

YOY














(4 %)

(64 %)



(8 %)







QOQ














(6 %)

-



(4 %)







Net margin (non-GAAP)


28 %

11 %



22 %


24 %

(1 %)



20 %


25 %

4 %



20 %
































Adjusted EBITDA


7,118

1,125



8,244


6,516

444



6,954


6,712

495



7,209


925

68



993

YOY














(6 %)

(56 %)



(13 %)







QOQ














3 %

11 %



4 %







Adjusted EBITDA margin


30 %

14 %



26 %


24 %

7 %



20 %


26 %

7 %



22 %
































(1) Includes share-based compensation as follows:

























Cost of revenues


76

32



108


74

29



103


50

27



77


7

4



11

Selling, general and administrative


353

64



417


240

57



297


257

56



313


35

8



43

Research and development


575

43



618


652

33



685


329

32



361


45

5



50

Total share-based compensation


1,004

139



1,143


966

119



1,085


636

115



751


87

17



104

(2) Relates to intersegment eliminations and adjustments























(3) Relates to the net income attributable to iQIYI noncontrolling interests






















Baidu, Inc.

















Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows















(In millions,unaudited)




































Three months ended


Three months ended


Three months ended


Three months ended



March 31, 2024 (RMB)


December 31, 2024 (RMB)


March 31, 2025 (RMB)


March 31, 2025 (US$)



Baidu

excl.

iQIYI

iQIYI

Baidu,

Inc.


Baidu

excl.

iQIYI

iQIYI

Baidu,

Inc.


Baidu

excl.

iQIYI

iQIYI

Baidu,

Inc.


Baidu

excl.

iQIYI

iQIYI

Baidu,

Inc.

Net cash provided by (used in) operating

activities


5,284

936

6,220


1,836

520

2,356


(6,340)

339

(6,001)


(874)

47

(827)

Net cash used in investing activities


(2,893)

(223)

(3,116)


(4,741)

(896)

(5,637)


(1,175)

(30)

(1,205)


(162)

(4)

(166)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities


2,126

261

2,387


(1,784)

114

(1,670)


19,639

860

20,499


2,706

119

2,825

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash

equivalents and restricted cash


154

15

169


582

61

643


(5)

(1)

(6)


(1)

-

(1)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash

equivalents and restricted cash


4,671

989

5,660


(4,107)

(201)

(4,308)


12,119

1,168

13,287


1,669

162

1,831

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

















At beginning of period


32,293

5,281

37,574


37,106

3,791

40,897


32,999

3,590

36,589


4,547

495

5,042

At end of period


36,964

6,270

43,234


32,999

3,590

36,589


45,118

4,758

49,876


6,216

657

6,873


















Net cash provided by (used in) operating

activities


5,284

936

6,220


1,836

520

2,356


(6,340)

339

(6,001)


(874)

47

(827)

Less: Capital expenditures


(2,016)

(22)

(2,038)


(2,312)

(21)

(2,333)


(2,869)

(31)

(2,900)


(395)

(4)

(399)

Free cash flow


3,268

914

4,182


(476)

499

23


(9,209)

308

(8,901)


(1,269)

43

(1,226)


















Note: Baidu excl. iQIYI represents Baidu, Inc. minus iQIYI's consolidated cash flows.













Baidu, Inc.

















Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures













(In millions except for per ADS information, unaudited)




































Three months ended


Three months ended


Three months ended


Three months ended



March 31, 2024 (RMB)


December 31, 2024 (RMB)


March 31, 2025 (RMB)


March 31, 2025 (US$)



Baidu

Core

iQIYI

Baidu,

Inc.


Baidu

Core

iQIYI

Baidu,

Inc.


Baidu

Core

iQIYI

Baidu,

Inc.


Baidu

Core

iQIYI

Baidu,

Inc.

Operating income


4,538

945

5,484


3,638

285

3,917


4,164

342

4,508


574

47

621

Add: Share-based compensation expenses


1,004

139

1,143


966

119

1,085


636

115

751


87

17

104

Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1)


44

2

46


43

2

45


72

2

74


10

-

10

Operating income (non-GAAP)


5,586

1,086

6,673


4,647

406

5,047


4,872

459

5,333


671

64

735


















Add: Depreciation of fixed assets


1,532

39

1,571


1,869

38

1,907


1,840

36

1,876


254

4

258

Adjusted EBITDA


7,118

1,125

8,244


6,516

444

6,954


6,712

495

7,209


925

68

993


















Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu


5,150

655

5,448


5,283

(189)

5,192


7,633

182

7,717


1,052

24

1,063

Add: Share-based compensation expenses


1,003

139

1,066


965

119

1,019


635

115

687


87

16

95

Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1)


42

2

43


41

2

42


70

2

71


10

-

10

Add: Disposal (gain) loss


(458)

-

(458)


7

-

7


(91)

-

(91)


(13)

-

(13)

Add: Impairment of long-term investments


36

71

68


84

14

90


-

2

1


-

-

-

Add: Fair value loss (gain) of long-term investments and

exchangeable bonds


725

(23)

714


(288)

(5)

(290)


(1,889)

(2)

(1,890)


(260)

-

(260)

Add: Reconciling items on equity method investments(2)


280

-

280


679

-

679


(66)

5

(64)


(9)

1

(9)

Add: Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments(3)


(150)

-

(150)


(30)

-

(30)


38

-

38


5

-

5

Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu (non-GAAP)


6,628

844

7,011


6,741

(59)

6,709


6,330

304

6,469


872

41

891


















Diluted earnings per ADS




14.91




14.26




21.59




2.98

Add: Accretion of the redeemable noncontrolling interests




0.55




0.55




0.57




0.08

Add: Non-GAAP adjustments to earnings per ADS




4.45




4.37




(3.62)




(0.51)

Diluted earnings per ADS (non-GAAP)




19.91




19.18




18.54




2.55


















(1) This represents amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations.

(2) This represents Baidu's share of equity method investments for other non-GAAP reconciling items, amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the investee's books, accretion of their redeemable

noncontrolling interests, and the gain or loss associated with the issuance of shares by the investees at a price higher or lower than the carrying value per share.

(3) This represents tax impact of all non-GAAP adjustments.

SOURCE Baidu, Inc.

