Baidu, Inc.: Baidu Announces First Quarter 2025 Results

BEIJING, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU and HKEX: 9888 (HKD Counter) and 89888 (RMB Counter)) ("Baidu" or the "Company"), a leading AI company with a strong Internet foundation, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

"Baidu Core revenue grew 7% year over year in the first quarter, driven by the accelerating momentum of AI Cloud, which surged 42% year over year. The strong performance of our AI Cloud business underscores the growing market recognition of our distinctive strength in providing full-stack AI products and solutions with a highly competitive price-performance advantage. We also achieved a pivotal milestone in our robotaxi business, as Apollo Go expanded internationally by entering Dubai and Abu Dhabi, reinforcing our commitment to bringing safe, comfortable, and affordable autonomous ride-hailing services to global markets," said Robin Li, Co-founder and CEO of Baidu. "We are confident that our AI-first strategy positions us to remain at the forefront and to capture long-term growth opportunities in the AI era."

"AI Cloud continued its robust growth in the first quarter, which provides solid support to our overall revenue while we accelerate the AI transformation across our mobile ecosystem," said Junjie He, Interim CFO of Baidu. "Looking ahead, we are strongly committed to investing in AI to translate our technological strengths into sustainable long-term growth."

First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights[1]



Baidu, Inc. (In millions except per Q1

Q4

Q1







ADS, unaudited) 2024

2024

2025

YOY

QOQ

RMB

RMB

RMB US$







Total revenues 31,513

34,124

32,452 4,472

3 %

(5 %)





















Operating income 5,484

3,917

4,508 621

(18 %)

15 % Operating income (non-GAAP) [2] 6,673

5,047

5,333 735

(20 %)

6 %





















Net income to Baidu 5,448

5,192

7,717 1,063

42 %

49 % Net income to Baidu (non-GAAP) [2] 7,011

6,709

6,469 891

(8 %)

(4 %)





















Diluted earnings per ADS 14.91

14.26

21.59 2.98

45 %

51 % Diluted earnings per ADS (non-GAAP) [2] 19.91

19.18

18.54 2.55

(7 %)

(3 %)





















Adjusted EBITDA [2] 8,244

6,954

7,209 993

(13 %)

4 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 26 %

20 %

22 % 22 %











Baidu Core

Q1

Q4

Q1







(In millions, unaudited) 2024

2024

2025

YOY

QOQ

RMB

RMB

RMB US$







Total revenues 23,803

27,698

25,463 3,509

7 %

(8 %)





















Operating income 4,538

3,638

4,164 574

(8 %)

14 % Operating income (non-GAAP) [2] 5,586

4,647

4,872 671

(13 %)

5 %





















Net income to Baidu Core 5,150

5,283

7,633 1,052

48 %

44 % Net income to Baidu Core (non-GAAP) [2] 6,628

6,741

6,330 872

(4 %)

(6 %)





















Adjusted EBITDA[2] 7,118

6,516

6,712 925

(6 %)

3 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 30 %

24 %

26 % 26 %









[1] Unless otherwise noted, RMB to USD was converted at an exchange rate of RMB 7.2567 as of March 31, 2025, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Translations are provided solely for the convenience of the reader. [2] Non-GAAP measures are defined in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section (see also "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures" for more details).

Operational Highlights

Corporate

Baidu released ERNIE 4.5, its first flagship foundation model with multimodal capabilities, and ERNIE X1, its first reasoning model, in March 2025. Baidu launched enhanced versions, ERNIE 4.5 Turbo and ERNIE X1 Turbo, in April, delivering improved performance at significantly lower pricing.

Apollo Go received Gold in the Driverless Vehicles category at the 2025 Edison Awards, recognizing it as China's largest autonomous ride-hailing service.

Baidu ranked second in Asia Pacific on Fast Company's 2025 Most Innovative Companies list, following DeepSeek, and was recognized for "deploying the world's largest autonomous driving experiment."

Baidu held China's largest portfolio of AI-related patents and patent applications across various areas, including foundation models and AI agents, as of December 31, 2024, according to a recent report by CICS-CERT, a research institute under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Baidu released its annual ESG Report on April 28, 2025, which details Baidu's latest ESG policies and sustainability initiatives (https://esg.baidu.com/Uploads/Baidu_2024_ESG_Report.pdf).

Baidu has returned US$445 million to shareholders since the beginning of Q1 2025, bringing the cumulative repurchase to US$2.1 billion under the 2023 share repurchase program.

AI Cloud

Baidu upgraded its MaaS platform, Qianfan, with an expanded model library and more comprehensive toolkits, extending support for the training and fine-tuning of multimodal and reasoning models to further facilitate AI-native application development.

Baidu officially released version 3.0 of its deep learning framework, PaddlePaddle, in April 2025.

Intelligent Driving

Apollo Go, Baidu's autonomous ride-hailing service, expanded into Dubai and Abu Dhabi in March 2025. In May, Apollo Go commenced open-road validation testing in Dubai .

Apollo Go entered into a long-term strategic partnership with CAR Inc., China's leading auto rental service provider, in May 2025 to launch fully autonomous vehicle rental services.

Apollo Go obtained permission to conduct open-road testing with designated passengers in Hong Kong in April 2025.

Apollo Go provided over 1.4 million rides in the first quarter of 2025, up 75% year over year, underscoring the accelerating momentum of its scaled operations. As of May 2025, the cumulative rides provided to the public by Apollo Go surpassed 11 million.

Mobile Ecosystem

In March 2025, Baidu App's MAUs reached 724 million, up 7% year over year.

Managed Page accounted for 47% of Baidu Core's online marketing revenue in the first quarter of 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB32.5 billion ($4.47 billion), increasing 3% year over year.

Revenue from Baidu Core was RMB25.5 billion ($3.51 billion), increasing 7% year over year; online marketing revenue was RMB16.0 billion ($2.21 billion), decreasing 6% year over year, and non-online marketing revenue was RMB9.4 billion ($1.30 billion), up 40% year over year, mainly driven by AI Cloud business.

was RMB25.5 billion ($3.51 billion), increasing 7% year over year; was RMB16.0 billion ($2.21 billion), decreasing 6% year over year, and was RMB9.4 billion ($1.30 billion), up 40% year over year, mainly driven by AI Cloud business. Revenue from iQIYI was RMB7.2 billion ($990 million), decreasing 9% year over year.

Cost of revenues was RMB17.5 billion ($2.41 billion), increasing 14% year over year, primarily due to an increase in costs related to AI Cloud business and traffic acquisition costs.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB5.9 billion ($815 million), increasing 10% year over year, primarily due to an increase in channel spending and promotional marketing expenses, partially offset by a decrease in personnel-related expenses.

Research and development expenses were RMB4.5 billion ($626 million), decreasing 15% year over year, primarily due to a decrease in personnel-related expenses.

Operating income was RMB4.5 billion ($621 million). Baidu Core operating income was RMB4.2 billion ($574 million), and Baidu Core operating margin was 16%. Non-GAAP operating income was RMB5.3 billion ($735 million). Non-GAAP Baidu Core operating income was RMB4.9 billion ($671 million), and non-GAAP Baidu Core operating margin was 19%.

Total other income, net was RMB4.5 billion ($618 million), increasing 260% year over year, mainly due to an increase in fair value gain and pickup of earnings from long-term investments, partially offset by the decrease in net foreign exchange gain arising from exchange rate fluctuation between Renminbi and U.S. dollar.

Income tax expense was RMB1.2 billion ($162 million), compared to RMB883 million for the same period last year.

Net income attributable to Baidu was RMB7.7 billion ($1.06 billion), and diluted earnings per ADS was RMB21.59 ($2.98). Net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB7.6 billion ($1.05 billion), and net margin for Baidu Core was 30%. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu was RMB6.5 billion ($891 million). Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS was RMB18.54 ($2.55). Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB6.3 billion ($872 million), and non-GAAP net margin for Baidu Core was 25%.

Adjusted EBITDA was RMB7.2 billion ($993 million) and adjusted EBITDA margin was 22%. Adjusted EBITDA for Baidu Core was RMB6.7 billion ($925 million) and adjusted EBITDA margin for Baidu Core was 26%.

As of March 31, 2025, cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB142.0 billion ($19.57 billion), and cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments excluding iQIYI were RMB136.7 billion ($18.84 billion). Free cash flow was negative RMB8.9 billion (negative $1.23 billion), and free cash flow excluding iQIYI was negative RMB9.2 billion (negative $1.27 billion), mainly due to an increase of investment in AI business. We define net cash position as total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments, net, long-term time deposits and held-to-maturity investments, and others, less total loans, convertible senior notes, and notes payable. As of March 31, 2025, net cash position for Baidu was RMB159.0 billion.

Conference Call Information

Baidu's management will hold an earnings conference call 8.00 AM on May 21, 2025, U.S. Eastern Time (8.00 PM on May 21, 2025, Beijing Time).

Please register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. It will automatically direct you to the registration page of "Baidu Inc. Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call". Please follow the steps to enter your registration details, then click "Register". Upon registering, you will then be provided with the dial-in number, the passcode, and your unique access PIN. This information will also be emailed to you as a calendar invite.

For pre-registration, please click:

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10046864-38s6ff.html

In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you may use the conference access information (including dial-in number(s), the passcode and unique access PIN) provided in the calendar invite that you have received following your pre-registration.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at https://ir.baidu.com.

About Baidu

Founded in 2000, Baidu's mission is to make the complicated world simpler through technology. Baidu is a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, trading on NASDAQ under "BIDU" and HKEX under "9888". One Baidu ADS represents eight Class A ordinary shares.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, Baidu's and other parties' strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Baidu may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in announcements made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Baidu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Baidu's growth strategies; its future business development, including development of new products and services; its ability to attract and retain users and customers; competition in the Chinese Internet search and newsfeed market; competition for online marketing customers; changes in the Company's revenues and certain cost or expense items as a percentage of its revenues; the outcome of ongoing, or any future, litigation or arbitration, including those relating to intellectual property rights; the expected growth of the Chinese-language Internet search and newsfeed market and the number of Internet and broadband users in China; Chinese governmental policies relating to the Internet and Internet search providers, and general economic conditions in China and elsewhere. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Baidu does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Baidu undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Baidu's consolidated financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, Baidu uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Baidu, non-GAAP net margin, non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and free cash flow. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Baidu believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its recurring core business operating results, such as operating performance excluding non-cash charges or non-operating in nature. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to Baidu's historical performance and liquidity. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude certain items that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant component in the Company's results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company's data.

Non-GAAP operating income represents operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses, and amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu represents net income attributable to Baidu excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations, disposal gain or loss, impairment of long-term investments, and fair value gain or loss of long-term investments and exchangeable bonds, adjusted for related income tax effects. Baidu's share of equity method investments for these non-GAAP reconciling items, amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the investees' books, accretion of their redeemable non-controlling interests, and the gain or loss associated with the issuance of shares by the investees at a price higher or lower than the carrying value per share, adjusted for related income tax effects, are also excluded.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS represents diluted earnings per ADS calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu, by the weighted average number of ordinary shares expressed in ADS. Adjusted EBITDA represents operating income excluding depreciation, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations, and share-based compensation expenses.

For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measure."

Baidu, Inc.

















Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

















(In millions except for per share (or ADS) information, unaudited)

















Three Months Ended





March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,





2024

2024

2025

2025





RMB

RMB

RMB

US$(2)

Revenues:

















Online marketing services

18,490

19,340

17,306

2,385

Others

13,023

14,784

15,146

2,087

Total revenues

31,513

34,124

32,452

4,472





















Costs and expenses:

















Cost of revenues(1)

15,291

18,014

17,487

2,410

Selling, general and administrative(1)

5,375

6,678

5,913

815

Research and development(1)

5,363

5,515

4,544

626

Total costs and expenses

26,029

30,207

27,944

3,851

Operating income

5,484

3,917

4,508

621





















Other income:

















Interest income

2,091

2,001

2,664

367

Interest expense

(766)

(643)

(801)

(110)

Foreign exchange gain (loss), net

401

1,678

(210)

(29)

Share of (losses) earnings from equity method investments (205)

(399)

574

79

Others, net

(275)

23

2,260

311

Total other income, net

1,246

2,660

4,487

618





















Income before income taxes

6,730

6,577

8,995

1,239

Income tax expense

883

1,619

1,177

162

Net income

5,847

4,958

7,818

1,077

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 399

(234)

101

14

Net income attributable to Baidu

5,448

5,192

7,717

1,063









































Earnings per ADS (1 ADS representing 8 Class A ordinary shares):













-Basic

14.97

14.41

21.86

3.01

-Diluted

14.91

14.26

21.59

2.98

Earnings per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares:













-Basic

1.87

1.80

2.73

0.38

-Diluted

1.86

1.78

2.70

0.37

Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares outstanding (in millions):









-Basic

2,804

2,775

2,751

2,751

-Diluted

2,816

2,783

2,762

2,762





















(1) Includes share-based compensation expenses as follows:













Cost of revenues

108

103

77

11

Selling, general and administrative

417

297

313

43

Research and development

618

685

361

50

Total share-based compensation expenses

1,143

1,085

751

104





















(2) All translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.2567 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of March 31, 2025 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

Baidu, Inc.











Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets











(In millions, unaudited)





























December 31,

March 31,

March 31,



2024

2025

2025



RMB

RMB

US$ ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

24,832

49,202

6,780 Restricted cash

11,697

238

33 Short-term investments, net

102,608

92,567

12,756 Accounts receivable, net

10,104

11,078

1,527 Amounts due from related parties

790

743

102 Other current assets, net

18,818

22,001

3,032 Total current assets

168,849

175,829

24,230













Non-current assets:











Fixed assets, net

30,102

30,691

4,229 Licensed copyrights, net

6,930

6,487

894 Produced content, net

14,695

14,372

1,981 Intangible assets, net

772

2,588

357 Goodwill

22,586

37,637

5,187 Long-term investments, net

41,721

43,470

5,990 Long-term time deposits and held-to-maturity investments

98,535

106,212

14,636 Amounts due from related parties

137

266

37 Deferred tax assets, net

2,193

2,171

299 Operating lease right-of-use assets

10,898

11,203

1,544 Receivables related to the proposed acquisition of YY Live, net

13,547

-

- Other non-current assets

16,815

23,056

3,176 Total non-current assets

258,931

278,153

38,330













Total assets

427,780

453,982

62,560













LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY







Current liabilities:











Short-term loans

10,669

7,724

1,064 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

41,443

38,770

5,342 Customer deposits and deferred revenue

14,624

13,909

1,917 Deferred income

684

611

84 Long-term loans, current portion

168

560

77 Convertible senior notes, current portion

242

2,133

294 Notes payable, current portion

8,026

7,986

1,101 Amounts due to related parties

1,794

1,683

232 Operating lease liabilities

3,303

3,488

481 Total current liabilities

80,953

76,864

10,592













Non-current liabilities:











Deferred income

231

191

26 Deferred revenue

585

665

92 Amounts due to related parties

56

51

7 Long-term loans

15,596

16,072

2,215 Notes payable

27,996

52,202

7,194 Convertible senior notes

8,351

6,775

934 Deferred tax liabilities

3,870

4,011

553 Operating lease liabilities

4,973

5,113

705 Other non-current liabilities

1,557

1,964

269 Total non-current liabilities

63,215

87,044

11,995













Total liabilities

144,168

163,908

22,587













Redeemable noncontrolling interests

9,870

10,067

1,387













Equity











Total Baidu shareholders' equity

263,620

269,747

37,172 Noncontrolling interests

10,122

10,260

1,414 Total equity

273,742

280,007

38,586













Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and equity

427,780

453,982

62,560

Baidu, Inc.















































Selected Information















































(In millions, unaudited)





































































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended



March 31, 2024 (RMB)

December 31, 2024 (RMB)

March 31, 2025 (RMB)

March 31, 2025 (US$)



Baidu

Core iQIYI Elim & adj(2)

Baidu, Inc.

Baidu

Core iQIYI Elim & adj(2)

Baidu, Inc.

Baidu

Core iQIYI Elim & adj(2)

Baidu, Inc.

Baidu Core iQIYI Elim & adj(2)

Baidu, Inc. Total revenues

23,803 7,927 (217)

31,513

27,698 6,613 (187)

34,124

25,463 7,186 (197)

32,452

3,509 990 (27)

4,472 YOY

























7 % (9 %)



3 %











QOQ

























(8 %) 9 %



(5 %)





























































Costs and expenses:















































Cost of revenues (1)

9,839 5,631 (179)

15,291

13,180 4,995 (161)

18,014

12,246 5,406 (165)

17,487

1,688 745 (23)

2,410 Selling, general and administrative (1)

4,492 922 (39)

5,375

5,816 882 (20)

6,678

4,921 1,026 (34)

5,913

678 141 (4)

815 Research and development (1)

4,934 429 -

5,363

5,064 451 -

5,515

4,132 412 -

4,544

569 57 -

626 Total costs and expenses

19,265 6,982 (218)

26,029

24,060 6,328 (181)

30,207

21,299 6,844 (199)

27,944

2,935 943 (27)

3,851 YOY















































Cost of revenues

























24 % (4 %)



14 %











Selling, general and administrative

























10 % 11 %



10 %











Research and development

























(16 %) (4 %)



(15 %)











Costs and expenses

























11 % (2 %)



7 %





























































Operating income

4,538 945 1

5,484

3,638 285 (6)

3,917

4,164 342 2

4,508

574 47 -

621 YOY

























(8 %) (64 %)



(18 %)











QOQ

























14 % 20 %



15 %











Operating margin

19 % 12 %



17 %

13 % 4 %



11 %

16 % 5 %



14 %





























































Add: total other income (loss), net

1,508 (262) -

1,246

3,125 (465) -

2,660

4,602 (115) -

4,487

634 (16) -

618 Less: income tax expense

866 17 -

883

1,612 7 -

1,619

1,136 41 -

1,177

156 6 -

162 Less: net income (loss) attributable to NCI

30 11 358(3)

399

(132) 2 (104)(3)

(234)

(3) 4 100(3)

101

- 1 13(3)

14 Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu

5,150 655 (357)

5,448

5,283 (189) 98

5,192

7,633 182 (98)

7,717

1,052 24 (13)

1,063 YOY

























48 % (72 %)



42 %











QOQ

























44 % -



49 %











Net margin

22 % 8 %



17 %

19 % (3 %)



15 %

30 % 3 %



24 %





























































Non-GAAP financial measures:















































Operating income (non-GAAP)

5,586 1,086



6,673

4,647 406



5,047

4,872 459



5,333

671 64



735 YOY

























(13 %) (58 %)



(20 %)











QOQ

























5 % 13 %



6 %











Operating margin (non-GAAP)

23 % 14 %



21 %

17 % 6 %



15 %

19 % 6 %



16 %





























































Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu (non-GAAP) 6,628 844



7,011

6,741 (59)



6,709

6,330 304



6,469

872 41



891 YOY

























(4 %) (64 %)



(8 %)











QOQ

























(6 %) -



(4 %)











Net margin (non-GAAP)

28 % 11 %



22 %

24 % (1 %)



20 %

25 % 4 %



20 %





























































Adjusted EBITDA

7,118 1,125



8,244

6,516 444



6,954

6,712 495



7,209

925 68



993 YOY

























(6 %) (56 %)



(13 %)











QOQ

























3 % 11 %



4 %











Adjusted EBITDA margin

30 % 14 %



26 %

24 % 7 %



20 %

26 % 7 %



22 %





























































(1) Includes share-based compensation as follows:















































Cost of revenues

76 32



108

74 29



103

50 27



77

7 4



11 Selling, general and administrative

353 64



417

240 57



297

257 56



313

35 8



43 Research and development

575 43



618

652 33



685

329 32



361

45 5



50 Total share-based compensation

1,004 139



1,143

966 119



1,085

636 115



751

87 17



104 (2) Relates to intersegment eliminations and adjustments











































(3) Relates to the net income attributable to iQIYI noncontrolling interests











































Baidu, Inc.































Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



























(In millions,unaudited)





































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended



March 31, 2024 (RMB)

December 31, 2024 (RMB)

March 31, 2025 (RMB)

March 31, 2025 (US$)



Baidu excl. iQIYI iQIYI Baidu, Inc.

Baidu excl. iQIYI iQIYI Baidu, Inc.

Baidu excl. iQIYI iQIYI Baidu, Inc.

Baidu excl. iQIYI iQIYI Baidu, Inc. Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

5,284 936 6,220

1,836 520 2,356

(6,340) 339 (6,001)

(874) 47 (827) Net cash used in investing activities

(2,893) (223) (3,116)

(4,741) (896) (5,637)

(1,175) (30) (1,205)

(162) (4) (166) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

2,126 261 2,387

(1,784) 114 (1,670)

19,639 860 20,499

2,706 119 2,825 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

154 15 169

582 61 643

(5) (1) (6)

(1) - (1) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

4,671 989 5,660

(4,107) (201) (4,308)

12,119 1,168 13,287

1,669 162 1,831 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash































At beginning of period

32,293 5,281 37,574

37,106 3,791 40,897

32,999 3,590 36,589

4,547 495 5,042 At end of period

36,964 6,270 43,234

32,999 3,590 36,589

45,118 4,758 49,876

6,216 657 6,873

































Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

5,284 936 6,220

1,836 520 2,356

(6,340) 339 (6,001)

(874) 47 (827) Less: Capital expenditures

(2,016) (22) (2,038)

(2,312) (21) (2,333)

(2,869) (31) (2,900)

(395) (4) (399) Free cash flow

3,268 914 4,182

(476) 499 23

(9,209) 308 (8,901)

(1,269) 43 (1,226)

































Note: Baidu excl. iQIYI represents Baidu, Inc. minus iQIYI's consolidated cash flows.

























Baidu, Inc.































Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures























(In millions except for per ADS information, unaudited)





































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended



March 31, 2024 (RMB)

December 31, 2024 (RMB)

March 31, 2025 (RMB)

March 31, 2025 (US$)



Baidu Core iQIYI Baidu, Inc.

Baidu Core iQIYI Baidu, Inc.

Baidu Core iQIYI Baidu, Inc.

Baidu Core iQIYI Baidu, Inc. Operating income

4,538 945 5,484

3,638 285 3,917

4,164 342 4,508

574 47 621 Add: Share-based compensation expenses

1,004 139 1,143

966 119 1,085

636 115 751

87 17 104 Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1)

44 2 46

43 2 45

72 2 74

10 - 10 Operating income (non-GAAP)

5,586 1,086 6,673

4,647 406 5,047

4,872 459 5,333

671 64 735

































Add: Depreciation of fixed assets

1,532 39 1,571

1,869 38 1,907

1,840 36 1,876

254 4 258 Adjusted EBITDA

7,118 1,125 8,244

6,516 444 6,954

6,712 495 7,209

925 68 993

































Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu

5,150 655 5,448

5,283 (189) 5,192

7,633 182 7,717

1,052 24 1,063 Add: Share-based compensation expenses

1,003 139 1,066

965 119 1,019

635 115 687

87 16 95 Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1)

42 2 43

41 2 42

70 2 71

10 - 10 Add: Disposal (gain) loss

(458) - (458)

7 - 7

(91) - (91)

(13) - (13) Add: Impairment of long-term investments

36 71 68

84 14 90

- 2 1

- - - Add: Fair value loss (gain) of long-term investments and exchangeable bonds

725 (23) 714

(288) (5) (290)

(1,889) (2) (1,890)

(260) - (260) Add: Reconciling items on equity method investments(2)

280 - 280

679 - 679

(66) 5 (64)

(9) 1 (9) Add: Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments(3)

(150) - (150)

(30) - (30)

38 - 38

5 - 5 Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu (non-GAAP)

6,628 844 7,011

6,741 (59) 6,709

6,330 304 6,469

872 41 891

































Diluted earnings per ADS





14.91





14.26





21.59





2.98 Add: Accretion of the redeemable noncontrolling interests





0.55





0.55





0.57





0.08 Add: Non-GAAP adjustments to earnings per ADS





4.45





4.37





(3.62)





(0.51) Diluted earnings per ADS (non-GAAP)





19.91





19.18





18.54





2.55

































(1) This represents amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations. (2) This represents Baidu's share of equity method investments for other non-GAAP reconciling items, amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the investee's books, accretion of their redeemable noncontrolling interests, and the gain or loss associated with the issuance of shares by the investees at a price higher or lower than the carrying value per share. (3) This represents tax impact of all non-GAAP adjustments.

