Weibo Corporation: Weibo Announces First Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Weibo Corporation ("Weibo" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: WB and HKEX: 9898), a leading social media in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

"We are pleased with our progresses made on the AI product front," said Gaofei Wang, CEO of Weibo. "On the user front, we remain committed to creating user value by focusing on the integration of Weibo's social features and upgrade of the recommendation system. In the first quarter, we further grew our user community and deepened user engagement. On the AI application front, we have made Weibo Intelligent Search, our AI-powered search function, available to all users. During the first quarter, both the user base and daily search queries of Weibo Intelligent Search achieved decent sequential growth. On the monetization front, we delivered solid performance of ad business, leveraging our strengths in content marketing and enhanced ad placement efficiency of our real-time-bidding information feed ad products. Benefiting from solid execution of disciplined spending strategy, our operating efficiency further improved, which laid foundation for us to invest for our product competitiveness, AI technology, as well as shareholder return."

First Quarter 2025 Highlights

Net revenues were US$396.9 million, flat year-over-year or an increase of 1% year-over-year on a constant currency basis [1] .

. Advertising and marketing revenues were US$339.1 million, flat year-over-year or an increase of 1% year-over-year on a constant currency basis [1] .

. Value-added services ("VAS") revenues were US$57.7 million, an increase of 2% year-over-year or 3% year-over-year on a constant currency basis [1] .

. Income from operations was US$110.3 million, representing an operating margin of 28%.

Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders was US$107.0 million and diluted net income per share was US$0.41.

Non-GAAP income from operations was US$129.5 million, representing a non-GAAP operating margin of 33%.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders was US$119.5 million and non-GAAP diluted net income per share was US$0.45.

Monthly active users ("MAUs") were 591 million in March 2025.

Average daily active users ("DAUs") were 261 million in March 2025.

[1] We define constant currency (non-GAAP) by assuming that the average exchange rate in the first quarter of 2025 was the same as it was in the first quarter of 2024, or RMB7.15=US$1.00.

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

For the first quarter of 2025, Weibo's total net revenues were US$396.9 million, relatively flat compared to US$395.5 million for the same period last year.

Advertising and marketing revenues for the first quarter of 2025 were US$339.1 million, relatively flat compared to US$339.0 million for the same period last year. Advertising and marketing revenues excluding advertising revenues from Alibaba were US$296.5 million, a decrease of 6% compared to US$316.4 million for the same period last year. The decrease mainly resulted from less revenue contributions from the online gaming and handset manufacturing sectors on a year over year basis, primarily due to high base effect and difference of handset product launch schedule respectively. Advertising and marketing revenues from Alibaba were US$42.6 million, an increase of 89% compared to US$22.6 million, mainly attributable to its strong promotional demand related to Spring Festival Gala, as well as incremental ad spend in promoting its AI-related products.

VAS revenues for the first quarter of 2025 were US$57.7 million, an increase of 2% compared to US$56.5 million for the same period last year, primarily driven by the growth of membership services revenues.

Costs and expenses for the first quarter of 2025 totaled US$286.5 million, a decrease of 3% compared to US$295.8 million for the same period last year, primarily resulting from the decrease in sales and marketing expenses.

Income from operations for the first quarter of 2025 was US$110.3 million, compared to US$99.7 million for the same period last year. Operating margin was 28%, compared to 25% last year. Non-GAAP income from operations was US$129.5 million, compared to US$125.8 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating margin was 33%, compared to 32% last year.

Non-operating income for the first quarter of 2025 was US$22.1 million, compared to non-operating loss of US$23.6 million for the same period last year. Non-operating income for the first quarter of 2025 mainly included (i) net interest and other income of US$13.7 million; and (ii) gain from fair value change of investments of US$8.1 million, which was excluded under non-GAAP measures.

Income tax expenses for the first quarter of 2025 were US$24.3 million, compared to US$25.0 million for the same period last year.

Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders for the first quarter of 2025 was US$107.0 million, compared to US$49.4 million for the same period last year. Diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders for the first quarter of 2025 was US$0.41, compared to US$0.19 for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders for the first quarter of 2025 was US$119.5 million, compared to US$106.6 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders for the first quarter of 2025 was US$0.45, compared to US$0.41 for the same period last year.

As of March 31, 2025, Weibo's cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled US$2.08 billion, compared to US$2.35 billion as of December 31, 2024. The decrease of Weibo's cash, cash equivalent and short-term investments mainly resulted from the purchase of long-term wealth management products in the first quarter of 2025. For the first quarter of 2025, cash provided by operating activities was US$113.2 million, capital expenditures totaled US$9.4 million, and depreciation and amortization expenses amounted to US$13.6 million.

Conference Call

Weibo's management team will host a conference call from 7:00 AM to 8:00 AM Eastern Time on May 21, 2025 (or 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM Beijing Time on May 21, 2025) to present an overview of the Company's financial performance and business operations.

Participants who wish to dial in to the teleconference must register through the below public participant link. Dial-in and instructions will be provided in the confirmation email upon registering.

Participants Registration Link:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIbb5c504e4aeb43a380f69d373cfb8ca0

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.weibo.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders, non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders and adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, measures of the Company's financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The Company's non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, net results of impairment and provision on investments, gain/loss on sale of investments and fair value change of investments, non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items for the income/loss attributable to non-controlling interests, income tax expense related to the amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and fair value change of investments (other non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items have no tax effect), and amortization of issuance cost of convertible senior notes, unsecured senior notes and long-term loans. Adjusted EBITDA represents non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders before interest income/expense, net, income tax expenses/benefits, and depreciation expenses.

The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their financial and operating decision-making, because management believes these measures reflect the Company's ongoing operating performance in a manner that allows more meaningful period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in the following ways: (i) in comparing the Company's current financial results with the Company's past financial results in a consistent manner, and (ii) in understanding and evaluating the Company's current operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management does. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses, gains/losses and other items (i) that are not expected to result in future cash payments or (ii) that are non-recurring in nature or may not be indicative of the Company's core operating results and business outlook.

Use of non-GAAP financial measures has limitations. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures do not include all income and expense items that affect the Company's operations. They may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Accordingly, care should be exercised in understanding how the Company defines its non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the section below titled "Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Results."

About Weibo

Weibo is a leading social media for people to create, share and discover content online. Weibo combines the means of public self-expression in real time with a powerful platform for social interaction, content aggregation and content distribution. Any user can create and post a feed and attach multi-media and long-form content. User relationships on Weibo may be asymmetric; any user can follow any other user and add comments to a feed while reposting. This simple, asymmetric and distributed nature of Weibo allows an original feed to become a live viral conversation stream.

Weibo enables its advertising and marketing customers to promote their brands, products and services to users. Weibo offers a wide range of advertising and marketing solutions to companies of all sizes. Weibo generates a substantial majority of its revenues from the sale of advertising and marketing services, including the sale of social display advertisement and promoted marketing offerings. Weibo displays content in a simple information feed format and offers native advertisement that conform to the information feed on our platform. We are continuously refining our social interest graph recommendation engine, which enables our customers to perform people marketing and target audiences based on user demographics, social relationships, interests and behaviors, to achieve greater relevance, engagement and marketing effectiveness.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology, such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "confidence," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, Weibo's expected financial performance and strategic and operational plans, as described, without limitation, in quotations from management in this press release, contain forward-looking statements. Weibo may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in the Company's periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in announcements, circulars or other publications made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, Weibo's limited operating history in certain new businesses; failure to sustain or grow active user base and the level of user engagement; the uncertain regulatory landscape in China; fluctuations in the Company's quarterly operating results; the Company's reliance on advertising and marketing sales for a majority of its revenues; failure to successfully develop, introduce, drive adoption of or monetize new features and products; failure to compete effectively for advertising and marketing spending; failure to successfully integrate acquired businesses; risks associated with the Company's investments, including equity pick-up and impairment; failure to compete successfully against new entrants and established industry competitors; changes in the macro-economic environment, including the depreciation of the Renminbi; and adverse changes in economic and political policies of the PRC government and its impact on the Chinese economy. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Weibo's annual reports on Form 20-F and other filings with the SEC and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date hereof, and Weibo assumes no obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Weibo Corporation

Phone: +86 10 5898-3336

Email: [email protected]

WEIBO CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data)



































Three months ended







March 31,

March 31,







2024

2025

Net revenues:









Advertising and marketing

$ 338,951

$ 339,106

Value-added services

56,546

57,749



Net revenues

395,497

396,855















Costs and expenses:









Cost of revenues (1)

86,821

88,802

Sales and marketing (1)

103,627

95,810

Product development (1)

80,726

76,021

General and administrative (1)

24,586

25,912



Total costs and expenses

295,760

286,545

Income from operations

99,737

110,310















Non-operating income (loss):









Investment related income (loss), net

(4,970)

8,357

Interest and other income (loss), net

(18,611)

13,746







(23,581)

22,103















Income before income tax expenses

76,156

132,413

Less: Income tax expenses

25,044

24,291















Net income

51,112

108,122

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

548

334

Accretion to redeemable non-controlling interests

1,126

824

Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders

$ 49,438

$ 106,964





























Basic net income per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders

$ 0.21

$ 0.45

Diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders

$ 0.19

$ 0.41















Shares used in computing basic net income per share attributable







to Weibo's shareholders

236,694

238,284

Shares used in computing diluted net income per share attributable







to Weibo's shareholders

263,644

266,494















(1) Stock-based compensation in each category:











Cost of revenues

$ 1,773

$ 1,239



Sales and marketing

3,823

2,929



Product development

10,438

6,840



General and administrative

4,978

4,039



WEIBO CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

























As of









December 31,

March 31,









2024

2025

















Assets



Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,890,632

$ 1,205,765







Short-term investments 459,852

878,054







Accounts receivable, net 339,754

357,201







Prepaid expenses and other current assets 348,774

341,241







Amount due from SINA(1) 452,769

452,988







Current assets subtotal 3,491,781

3,235,249



















Property and equipment, net 215,034

226,867



Goodwill and intangible assets, net 272,004

269,088



Long-term investments 1,389,199

1,408,323



Other non-current assets 1,136,481

1,519,352



Total assets $ 6,504,499

$ 6,658,879

















Liabilities, Redeemable Non-controlling Interests and Shareholders' Equity



Liabilities:











Current liabilities:













Accounts payable $ 158,435

$ 164,823







Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 652,369

649,888







Income tax payable 84,690

89,589







Deferred revenues 72,642

86,537







Dividends payable -

200,643







Current liabilities subtotal 968,136

1,191,480





















Long-term liabilities:













Convertible senior notes 320,803

321,588







Unsecured senior notes 744,662

744,904







Long-term loans 795,311

796,228







Other long-term liabilities 96,701

96,461







Total liabilities 2,925,613

3,150,661



















Redeemable non-controlling interests 45,103

24,523



















Shareholders' equity:











Weibo shareholders' equity 3,482,771

3,432,055





Non-controlling interests 51,012

51,640







Total shareholders' equity 3,533,783

3,483,695



Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and

shareholders' equity $ 6,504,499

$ 6,658,879



































(1) Included short-term loans to and interest receivable from SINA of US$417.7 million as of

December 31, 2024 and US$413.5 million as of March 31, 2025.



















WEIBO CORPORATION

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP RESULTS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data)

































Three months ended











March 31,

March 31,











2024

2025























Income from operations

$ 99,737

$ 110,310

Add: Stock-based compensation



21,012



15,047



Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions



5,059



4,122

Non-GAAP income from operations

$ 125,808

$ 129,479























Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders

$ 49,438

$ 106,964

Add: Stock-based compensation



21,012



15,047



Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business

acquisitions



5,059



4,122



Investment related gain/loss, net (1)



4,970



(8,357)



Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items on the share of equity

method investments



25,358



1,039



Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items for the income/loss

attributable to non-controlling interests



(436)



(492)



Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments (2)



(1,103)



(734)



Amortization of issuance cost of convertible senior notes, unsecured

senior notes and long-term loans

2,314



1,943

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders

$ 106,612

$ 119,532























Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's

shareholders

$ 0.41 * $ 0.45 *





















Shares used in computing GAAP diluted net income per share attributable

to Weibo's shareholders



263,644



266,494

Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share

attributable to Weibo's shareholders 263,644



266,494























Adjusted EBITDA:













Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders

$ 49,438

$ 106,964

Non-GAAP adjustments



57,174



12,568

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders



106,612



119,532



Interest income, net



(9,151)



(13,986)



Income tax expenses



26,147



25,025



Depreciation expenses



9,417



9,149

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 133,025

$ 139,720























Net revenues



$ 395,497

$ 396,855























Non-GAAP operating margin



32 %



33 %























(1) To adjust impairment and provision on investments, gain/loss on sale of investments and fair value change of investments.





























(2) To adjust the income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments, which primarily related to amortization of intangible assets resulting from business

acquisitions and fair value change of investments. Other non-GAAP adjustment items have no tax effect, because (i) they were recorded in entities established in tax free jurisdictions, or (ii) full valuation allowances were provided for related deferred tax assets as it is more-likely-than-not they will not be realized.























* Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders is adjusted for interest expense of convertible senior notes for calculating diluted EPS.

























WEIBO CORPORATION

UNAUDITED ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)





















Three months ended







March 31,

March 31,







2024

2025















Net revenues











Advertising and marketing











Non-Ali advertisers

$ 316,400

$ 296,494



Alibaba

22,551

42,612



Subtotal

338,951

339,106

















Value-added services

56,546

57,749







$ 395,497

$ 396,855

















SOURCE Weibo Corporation