Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Sind Sie bereit für den Kupfer-Knall? Jetzt einsteigen, bevor der Boom entfacht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 859545 | ISIN: US5486611073 | Ticker-Symbol: LWE
Tradegate
21.05.25 | 15:36
202,85 Euro
-1,00 % -2,05
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
LOWES COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LOWES COMPANIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
200,80201,3516:22
200,80201,3516:22
PR Newswire
21.05.2025 12:00 Uhr
13 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lowe's Companies, Inc.: Lowe's Reports First Quarter 2025 Sales And Earnings Results

Finanznachrichten News

- Comparable Sales Decreased 1.7%; Diluted EPS of $2.92 -
- Affirms Full Year 2025 Outlook -

MOORESVILLE, N.C., May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) today reported net earnings of $1.6 billion and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.92 for the quarter ended May 2, 2025, compared to diluted EPS of $3.06 in the first quarter of 2024.

Total sales for the quarter were $20.9 billion, compared to $21.4 billion in the prior-year quarter. Comparable sales for the quarter decreased 1.7% as unfavorable weather earlier in the quarter was partially offset by mid-single-digit Pro and online comparable sales growth.

"Despite near-term uncertainty and housing market headwinds, our team's unwavering focus on exceptional customer service has elevated satisfaction scores and earned Lowe's the #1 ranking in Customer Satisfaction among Home Improvement Retailers* by J.D. Power," said Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe's chairman, president and CEO. "Strategic investments in technology, inviting store environments, and our dedicated associates continue to solidify our commitment to serving our customers and communities. I'd like to extend my appreciation to our front-line associates for the dedication and hard work especially during the busy spring season."

As of May 2, 2025, Lowe's operated 1,750 stores representing 195.3 million square feet of retail selling space.

Capital Allocation
The company remains committed to generating sustainable shareholder value through a disciplined capital program, as reflected in a dividend payment this quarter of $645 million.

Lowe's Business Outlook

The company is affirming its outlook for full year 2025.

Full Year 2025 Outlook

  • Total sales of $83.5 to $84.5 billion
  • Comparable sales expected to be flat to up +1% as compared to prior year
  • Operating income as a percentage of sales (operating margin) of 12.3% to 12.4%
  • Net interest expense of approximately $1.3 billion
  • Depreciation and Amortization expense of approximately $1.8 billion
  • Effective income tax rate of approximately 24.5%
  • Diluted earnings per share of approximately $12.15 to $12.40
  • Capital expenditures of approximately $2.5 billion

A conference call to discuss first quarter 2025 operating results is scheduled for today, Wednesday, May 21, at 9 a.m. ET. The conference call will be available by webcast and can be accessed by visiting Lowe's website at ir.lowes.com and clicking on Lowe's First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call Webcast. Supplemental slides will be available approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. A replay of the call will be archived at ir.lowes.com.

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 16 million customer transactions a week in the United States. With total fiscal year 2024 sales of more than $83 billion, Lowe's operates over 1,700 home improvement stores and employs approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing, improving community spaces, helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts and providing disaster relief to communities in need. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements including words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "desire", "project", "estimate", "intend", "will", "should", "could", "would", "may", "strategy", "potential", "opportunity", "outlook", "scenario", "guidance", and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve, among other things, expectations, projections, and assumptions about future financial and operating results, objectives (including objectives related to environmental and social matters), business outlook, priorities, sales growth, shareholder value, capital expenditures, cash flows, the housing market, the home improvement industry, demand for products and services including customer acceptance of new offerings and initiatives, macroeconomic conditions and consumer spending, share repurchases, and Lowe's strategic initiatives, including those relating to acquisitions and dispositions and the impact of such transactions on our strategic and operational plans and financial results. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and we can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

A wide variety of potential risks, uncertainties, and other factors could materially affect our ability to achieve the results either expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, the occurrence of any event or other circumstance that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the merger agreement between Lowe's and ADG, the failure to obtain the requisite approvals or to satisfy the other conditions to the proposed merger on a timely basis or at all, the possibility that the anticipated benefits and synergies of the merger are not realized when expected, or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of changes in general economic conditions, such as volatility and/or lack of liquidity from time to time in U.S. and world financial markets and the consequent reduced availability and/or higher cost of borrowing to Lowe's and its customers, slower rates of growth in real disposable personal income that could affect the rate of growth in consumer spending, inflation and its impacts on discretionary spending and on our costs, shortages, and other disruptions in the labor supply, interest rate and currency fluctuations, home price appreciation or decreasing housing turnover, age of housing stock, the availability of consumer credit and of mortgage financing, trade policy changes or additional tariffs, outbreaks of pandemics, fluctuations in fuel and energy costs, inflation or deflation of commodity prices, natural disasters, geopolitical or armed conflicts, acts of both domestic and international terrorism, and other factors that can negatively affect our customers.

Investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties, risks and potential events including, but not limited to, those described in "Item 1A - Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and as may be updated from time to time in Item 1A in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other subsequent filings with the SEC. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these statements other than as required by law.

LOW-IR


* Lowe's received the highest score in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Home Improvement Retailer Satisfaction Study of customers' satisfaction with major home improvement retailers. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

Contacts:

Shareholder/Analyst Inquiries:


Media Inquiries:


Kate Pearlman


Steve Salazar


704-775-3856


[email protected]


[email protected]



Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Current Earnings and Accumulated Deficit (Unaudited)

In Millions, Except Per Share and Percentage Data


Three Months Ended


May 2, 2025


May 3, 2024

Current Earnings

Amount


% Sales


Amount


% Sales

Net sales

$ 20,930


100.00


$ 21,364


100.00

Cost of sales

13,944


66.62


14,274


66.81

Gross margin

6,986


33.38


7,090


33.19

Expenses:








Selling, general and administrative

4,046


19.33


4,009


18.77

Depreciation and amortization

446


2.13


428


2.00

Operating income

2,494


11.92


2,653


12.42

Interest - net

337


1.61


352


1.65

Pre-tax earnings

2,157


10.31


2,301


10.77

Income tax provision

516


2.47


546


2.56

Net earnings

$ 1,641


7.84


$ 1,755


8.21

















Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

559




571



Basic earnings per common share (1)

$ 2.93




$ 3.06



Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

560




572



Diluted earnings per common share (1)

$ 2.92




$ 3.06



Cash dividends per share

$ 1.15




$ 1.10











Accumulated Deficit








Balance at beginning of period

$ (14,799)




$ (15,637)



Net earnings

1,641




1,755



Cash dividends declared

(645)




(629)



Share repurchases

(30)




(677)



Balance at end of period

$ (13,833)




$ (15,188)











(1)

Under the two-class method, earnings per share is calculated using net earnings allocable to common shares, which is derived by reducing net earnings by the earnings allocable to participating securities. Net earnings allocable to common shares used in the basic and diluted earnings per share calculation were $1,636 million for the three months ended May 2, 2025, and $1,750 million for the three months ended May 3, 2024.

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

In Millions, Except Percentage Data


Three Months Ended


May 2, 2025


May 3, 2024


Amount


% Sales


Amount


% Sales

Net earnings

$ 1,641


7.84


$ 1,755


8.21

Cash flow hedges - net of tax

(3)


(0.01)


(3)


(0.02)

Other

-


-


(1)


-

Other comprehensive loss

(3)


(0.01)


(4)


(0.02)

Comprehensive income

$ 1,638


7.83


$ 1,751


8.19









Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

In Millions, Except Par Value Data




May 2, 2025


May 3, 2024

Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents


$ 3,054


$ 3,237

Short-term investments


368


264

Merchandise inventory - net


18,335


18,224

Other current assets


918


1,025

Total current assets


22,675


22,750

Property, less accumulated depreciation


17,636


17,531

Operating lease right-of-use assets


3,799


3,829

Long-term investments


300


306

Deferred income taxes - net


118


115

Other assets


844


834

Total assets


$ 45,372


$ 45,365






Liabilities and shareholders' deficit





Current liabilities:





Current maturities of long-term debt


4,183


1,294

Current operating lease liabilities


562


552

Accounts payable


11,235


11,737

Accrued compensation and employee benefits


853


870

Deferred revenue


1,500


1,409

Other current liabilities


4,055


3,644

Total current liabilities


22,388


19,506

Long-term debt, excluding current maturities


30,541


34,622

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities


3,669


3,759

Deferred revenue - Lowe's protection plans


1,266


1,225

Other liabilities


762


859

Total liabilities


58,626


59,971






Shareholders' deficit:





Preferred stock, $5 par value: Authorized - 5.0 million shares; Issued and outstanding -
none


-


-

Common stock, $0.50 par value: Authorized - 5.6 billion shares; Issued and outstanding -
560 million and 572 million, respectively


280


286

Accumulated deficit


(13,833)


(15,188)

Accumulated other comprehensive income


286


296

Total shareholders' deficit


(13,254)


(14,606)

Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit


$ 45,372


$ 45,365






Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

In Millions


Three Months Ended


May 2, 2025


May 3, 2024

Cash flows from operating activities:




Net earnings

$ 1,641


$ 1,755

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

507


486

Noncash lease expense

131


131

Deferred income taxes

126


135

(Gain)/loss on property and other assets - net

20


(7)

Share-based payment expense

58


55

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:




Merchandise inventory - net

(926)


(1,330)

Other operating assets

(106)


(86)

Accounts payable

1,945


3,033

Other operating liabilities

(17)


90

Net cash provided by operating activities

3,379


4,262





Cash flows from investing activities:




Purchases of investments

(391)


(277)

Proceeds from sale/maturity of investments

375


266

Capital expenditures

(518)


(382)

Proceeds from sale of property and other long-term assets

2


15

Other - net

(1)


-

Net cash used in investing activities

(533)


(378)





Cash flows from financing activities:




Repayment of debt

(778)


(22)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock under share-based payment plans

2


15

Cash dividend payments

(645)


(633)

Repurchases of common stock

(112)


(923)

Other - net

(20)


(5)

Net cash used in financing activities

(1,553)


(1,568)





Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

1,293


2,316

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

1,761


921

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 3,054


$ 3,237





SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.