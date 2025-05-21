Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.05.2025
21.05.2025 15:14 Uhr
London Blockchain Conference: London Blockchain Summit Partners with SBDTT to Power Scotland's Blockchain Revolution

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The London Blockchain Summit, in association with the Scotland Blockchain & Digital Trust Taskforce (SBDTT), proudly announces the Scottish Blockchain Summit, a high impact, one-day experience taking place on 24th June at Edinburgh Napier University.

This event will bring together leading voices from government, enterprise and energy to explore how blockchain is transforming financial services, public sector infrastructure and green energy in Scotland.

Backed by the SBDTT and produced by the team behind the London Blockchain Conference, the summit will spotlight both local success stories and global breakthroughs, all aligned with Scotland's innovation agenda.

Alex Stein, Conference Director, London Blockchain Conference said, "As Scotland accelerates its digital transformation, blockchain is stepping into the spotlight, driving innovation in finance, public services and the green energy transition. This isn't about crypto speculation, it's about practical change, proven use cases and bold strategies."

The Summit will feature a keynote address titled, 'The Future of Blockchain in Scotland', delivered by Colin Cook, Director of the Digital Directorate at the Scottish Government."

In addition to the keynote, a series of sessions will take place throughout the day.

Session: 'Blockchain & Finance - Beyond Cryptocurrency

  • Nick Jones, CEO & Co-Founder, Zumo
  • Kara Kennedy, Head of Digital Asset Product, JPMorgan
  • Dia Banerji, Innovation Leader, Commercial Strategist, Blockchain Advocate
  • Maciej Zurawski, Executive Director, Blockchain Scotland

Session: 'Public Sector Transformation Through Blockchain'

  • Lisa Cameron, Former UK Member of Parliament
  • Morshed Mannan, Lecture in Global Law and Digital Technologies, Edinburgh Law School
  • Prof Aggelos Kiayias, Chair in Cyber Security and Privacy, The University of Edinburgh

Session: 'Blockchain in Action: Enterprise Case Studies from Scotland'

  • Duncan Johnston-Watt, CEO, Paravela

Join policymakers, energy innovators and fintech trailblazers to explore:

  • How blockchain is powering Scotland's energy sector - from decentralised grids to carbon credit tokenisation
  • What public sector adoption really looks like - digital identity, procurement, automation and data transparency
  • How fintech pioneers are integrating blockchain into payments, compliance and financial inclusion
  • The key policy and regulatory shifts shaping blockchain's future across the UK and beyond
  • How Scottish businesses are building secure, scalable blockchain solutions that deliver real ROI

Join us at the Scottish Blockchain Summit and be part of the digital revolution shaping Scotland's future. To register for the event, please visit - The Scottish Blockchain Summit

About the London Blockchain Conference
UNITING ENTERPRISE, AI & WEB3
At the London Blockchain Conference, we show how Blockchain will change the world and help people see another way to manage data, build scalable on-chain solutions and achieve great things. We do this by creating valuable, insightful, and engaging events that educate and inform, allowing you to connect and network to build strong business relationships. Our conference is the best avenue to see blockchain innovations, big ecosystem announcements, new product launches, technology updates, keynote speeches, panels, and fireside chats from blockchain leaders. Join us and experience it for yourself.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/london-blockchain-summit-partners-with-sbdtt-to-power-scotlands-blockchain-revolution-302461921.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
