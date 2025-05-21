Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc.: Innovative Payment Solutions Announces Settlement of Legal Dispute, Elimination of Toxic Debt, and Strategic Refocus on Core Business

CARMEL BY THE SEA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2025 / Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB:IPSI) ("IPSI" or the "Company"), a leading provider of digital payment solutions, today announced several major corporate developments aimed at strengthening its financial position and renewing focus on its foundational mission.

The Company has successfully settled a significant legal dispute, reducing its overall liability exposure and eliminating a potential overhang for its shareholders. This resolution is a key step in clearing the path for long-term strategic execution.

In addition, IPSI has completely settled all outstanding toxic convertible debt, which historically diluted shareholder value. With these legacy obligations now behind us, the Company is positioned for sustainable, focused growth without the burden of high-risk financing structures.

As part of its renewed strategy, IPSI is returning to its core mission: providing modernized, efficient payment solutions for cross-border transactions-starting with an enhanced application tailored specifically to meet current market demands in Mexico. The Company sees tremendous opportunity in solving real-world remittance and digital banking challenges in the Mexico corridor, where millions of users remain underserved.

An upcoming shareholder letter from CEO William Corbett will provide a comprehensive update and outline an exciting roadmap for the months ahead, including product developments, partnership strategies, and market expansion.

The Company has also filed its latest quarterly report and is committed to maintaining full compliance with all reporting requirements. Additionally, IPSI has paid OTC Markets to maintain its position on the OTCQB Venture Market, affirming its commitment to transparency and investor confidence.

"These critical steps reflect our dedication to restoring IPSI's value and returning to our roots," said William Corbett, Chairman and CEO of IPSI. "With a cleaner balance sheet, a focused mission, and a strong development pipeline, we are better positioned than ever to execute on our vision and serve our customers in meaningful ways."

For further updates, please visit www.ipsipay.com.

About Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc.

Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: IPSI) is a FinTech company focused on delivering cutting-edge digital payment solutions that meet the needs of unbanked and underserved communities. Its IPSIPay® App facilitates fast, secure, and affordable cross-border transactions and banking services. The Company is also a joint venture partner in IPSIPay Express, which targets the gaming and entertainment industries with real-time merchant payment processing technologies.

Media and Investor Inquiries

Email: investors@ipsipay.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our anticipated future performance, including future revenues, earnings, strategies, and operations. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements.

Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements due to various factors including: our ability to continue as a going concern, our ability to raise additional financing, the success of our business development efforts, the timing of the introduction and success of our products and services, general economic conditions, and other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/innovative-payment-solutions-announces-settlement-of-legal-dispute-e-1030182