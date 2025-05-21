The system is targeted to the European market and meets requirements for eco-friendly design and recyclability of materials, according to Javier Tomas, HiTHIUM Application Engineering Director. At The smarter E 2025, HiTHIUM launched the 8Power 6. 25 MWh 2-hour/4-hour BESS solutions, which are expected to achieve mass production in the second half of 2025. In his interview, HiTHIUM's Application Engineering Director, Javier Thomas, highlighted that this product is a customized solution by Hithium, designed to meet Europe's increasing demand for long-duration energy storage. It can also effectively ...

