Nuclear power plants exceed construction budgets by an average of 102. 5%, costing $1. 56 billion more than planned, according to a study by Boston University's Institute for Global Sustainability. A new study by the Institute for Global Sustainability at Boston University found that energy infrastructure projects exceeded planned construction costs in more than 60% of cases. Researchers analyzed data from 662 projects across 83 countries, spanning builds from 1936 to 2024 and totaling $1. 358 trillion in investment. The study covered a wide range of project types. These included thermoelectric ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...