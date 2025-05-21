Manufacturers Alliance: Research Explores How Manufacturers are Implementing AI in Human Resources

Report Explores the Top AI-Enhanced HR Activities for Manufacturers

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2025 / Manufacturers Alliance Foundation in partnership with American Fidelity published "Keeping HR Human in the Age of AI," exploring where human resource departments are finding balance between department efficiency through advanced technologies while keeping the personalized human touch.

"People remain the key to reinvigorating manufacturing. In this fight for talent, HR leaders are relentlessly pushing for greater efficiency and impact, and AI offers them that advantage," noted Stephen Gold, President of Manufacturers Alliance Foundation and President & CEO of Manufacturers Alliance. "Still, our research shows that AI is only complementary - it's the HR leaders' experience and intuition that are key to attracting and keeping the talent to move the sector into its next stage."

The research found that 96% of manufacturers are fully committed or highly interested in adopting AI enhancements, primarily in three priority areas:

Recruiting Nearly all (92%) respondents believe that AI can enhance workforce strategies. While the most popular system for recruiting performs AI-driven skills-matching algorithms at beyond a human pace, respondents fear that non-traditional skills or experience may not be understood or considered like a human reviewer.

Onboarding During onboarding, chatbots can be pre-programmed to answer the general needs and questions of new hires, leaving front-end remedial work to AI, and saving time for both employees and staff to overlap greater on where human connection matters. However, more than two-thirds believe companies must guard against losing human touch by leaning too heavily on AI during onboarding.

Retention Over 75% of respondents believe that AI can assist in creating in-person touch points to help increase employee awareness of available benefits. Experts believe future technology will be capable of delivering more engaging and personalized development to deliver and maintain better employee experience.



Many companies today are seeking to find the balance between technology and human touchpoints. American Fidelity Assurance Company's Chief Sales Officer Rafael Garcia shares, "While we leverage Artificial Intelligence to drive efficiency and precision in our processes, we are deeply committed to keeping the human spirit at the core of our benefits administration functions. The goal is to complement human capabilities, not replace them. This study reaffirms that principle, reminding us that our greatest asset remains our people, even when AI is trending like it is. And that sentiment rings true for manufacturers as well."

About Manufacturers Alliance Foundation

Manufacturers Alliance Foundation is the 501(c)(3) partner of Manufacturers Alliance. The Alliance Foundation provides educational opportunities for the manufacturing community and its stakeholders through insights, events, and tools for today's most critical business decisions. The Alliance Foundation focuses on talent, technology, digital transformation, and competitiveness. Learn more about the Alliance Foundation: manufacturersalliance.org/foundation.

About Manufacturers Alliance

Manufacturers Alliance powers leaders. We bring together an unparalleled network of manufacturing executives to advance their careers, grow their companies, and support the whole community. We accomplish our mission through peer communities, education, and business insights on the topics that matter most to the sector. In our 91st year, we continue to drive the manufacturing community to be smarter, faster, and better. Learn more: manufacturersalliance.org.

About American Fidelity

American Fidelity can help extend the reach of your HR team to every employee, supporting a culture where employees feel secure and valued. We can help you leverage your benefits program to empower employees, enrich company culture and improve employee loyalty. For more than 60 years, we've helped organizations elevate their benefits strategy, and we can help yours, too. Visit americanfidelity.com.

