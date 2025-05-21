Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp.: Atlantic Power & Infrastructure publishes their May 2025 edition: "AP&I Corporate News and Events."

TAMPA, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2025 / Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp. (OTC PINK:AWSL) announces its latest edition of "AP&I Corporate News and Events", presenting the ongoing efforts by the Seminole Tribe of Florida (STOF) to conserve and restore the Everglades and the South Florida ecosystem.

May's newsletter also expands on STOF's mission and their commitment to environmental sustainability, ultimately illustrating how they align with that of AP&I Corp. Through the creation of specific departments focused on streamlining environmental efforts, STOF has taken major steps toward the conservation of their natural resources.

This month's issue also announces the Joint Venture Partnership of AP&I's wholly owned subsidiary, K.B. Industries, with Huggins-Ameristar to bring KBI Flexi®-Pave technologies to Indian Country. This development will provide an avenue for KBI to service the need for the use of next generation infrastructure and the utilization of KBI Flexi®-Pave in Indian Country.

CEO and Chairman, Kevin Bagnall stated, "We are pleased to announce this strategic alliance between K.B. Industries and Huggins-Ameristar for the Indian Country. We look forward to a lasting relationship between our companies."

AP&I's newsletter can be accessed on AP&I's website at: https://apaicorp.com/newsletter.htm.

About Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp.

Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp.provides environmental technologies including converting recycled scrap tire material into proven, sustainable infrastructure products. Its flagship product KBIFlexi®-Pave's resounding strength, flexibility and porous nature which protects from land erosion has led to its use in high profile shoreline break walls and other marine and infrastructure projects.

About Next Generation Agriculture (NGAG)

AP&I's Next Generation Agriculture division focuses on innovative agricultural solutions, emphasizing sustainable practices such as NGAG's ASCOGEL.ASCOGEL's improved formulation contains increased levels of bio stimulation for plant establishment and growth. Through ASCOGEL's solutions for optimal water regime and improved soil structure support, its melioration benefits significantly increase crop yields and reduce crop yield risks associated with droughts and/or excessive precipitation.

About Flexi®-Pave

Flexi®-Pave, harnessing the natural strength of recycled tire granules through KBI's proprietary technology, creates sustainable infrastructure construction products. Renowned for its permeability, flexibility, crack resistance, trip hazard resistance, and slip resistance, Flexi®-Pave has seen successful installations in prestigious locations on a global scale.

About AP&I's Water Purification Next Generation (WPNG)

AP&I subsidiaries address global challenges, such as harmful algae and red tide infestation growing health hazard, with its Algae Vessels (AVs). Operating with a zero-carbon footprint, the AVs utilize wind and solar power to eliminate harmful algae blooms in water bodies worldwide. WPNG water purification technology removes harmful algae blooms from freshwater rivers and lakes, and Red Tide algae blooms from salt water.

