Mittwoch, 21.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
21.05.2025
GreenMoney Journal: Niman Ranch's Outsized Impact on Local Economies

Finanznachrichten News

A significant contribution to local jobs and farm labor income

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2025 / by Katherine Miller of Niman Ranch

Since the beginning, Niman Ranch has set out to be a different kind of meat company - one focused on holistically boosting the family farms in its network, the animals they raise and the environment in which they produce them. In a head-to-head analysis with conventional producers, Niman Ranch's values-driven approach to business was found to be a boon for local farming communities, producing a higher number of jobs and positively contributing to the regional economy in Iowa.

The study, conducted by Dave Swenson, an economist at Iowa State University, quantified for the first time Niman Ranch's significant contributions to the local economy in jobs and labor income. The report found that Niman Ranch's contributions are nearly double those of conventional producers. Swenson's analysis focused on the impact in Iowa specifically, but the conclusions can be applied more broadly as Niman Ranch farmers are found in 20 states across the U.S.

Niman Ranch is well-known for its premium pork, beef and lamb which are available in fine-dining restaurants, values-driven fast casual chains and grocers across the country. The company works with a network of over 600 small- and mid-size independent family farms that all uphold high standards of sustainable and humane farming practices. In return, farmers receive a stable, premium market for their products.

Read more insights from Katherine's in her article here - https://greenmoney.com/niman-ranchs-outsized-impact-on-local-economies

=====

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GreenMoney Journal on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: GreenMoney Journal
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/greenmoney-journal
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GreenMoney Journal



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/niman-ranchs-outsized-impact-on-local-economies-1030303

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
