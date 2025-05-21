The first multi-purpose corvette built for the Finnish Navy's pivotal Squadron 2020 project was launched at Rauma shipyard on Wednesday 21 May 2025. This is a significant milestone and an indication of RMC's ability to successfully realise demanding building projects.

The Squadron 2020 project is proceeding on schedule. The building pace will accelerate as work on the second and subsequent multi-purpose corvettes progresses. The direct employment impact of the Squadron project in Finland is equivalent to more than 3,600 person-years.

"We have increased the capacity of Rauma shipyard purposefully while strategically implementing significant investments in the shipyard area. Rauma shipyard is now in peak condition", says Mika Nieminen, CEO of RMC.

RMC's capability is based on excellent engineering expertise, capable project management and a commitment to delivering complex and high-quality vessels. The ability to build different types of ships from high-efficiency commercial vessels to warships and icebreakers designed for extreme conditions emphasises RMC's extensive technical expertise and adaptability.

"The newly launched vessel is a strong indication of the close and goal-oriented co-operation between the Finnish Government, the Finnish Defence Forces, the Finnish Defence Forces Logistics Institute, the Finnish Navy, Rauma Marine Constructions, Saab and all our industrial partners", states Timo Ståhlhammar, Project Director of RMC's Squadron Project.

RMC will be building a total of four Pohjanmaa-class multi-purpose corvettes for the Finnish Navy. The Pohjanmaa class is one of the most capable vessel types operating in the Baltic Sea region. They are designed to operate year-round in all Baltic Sea conditions.

Significant investments have been made in Rauma shipyard throughout the 2020s to strengthen the shipyard's shipbuilding infrastructure and independent production capacity. The closed multi-purpose hall designed for the construction of the multi-purpose corvettes ensures good working conditions, high quality results and the implementation of the required safety measures. In addition, investments have been made in steel production, a launching barge and heavy transfer ramps.

"The building of these corvettes will advance the shipbuilding industry and technological know-how in Finland. RMC is ready to utilise the capabilities acquired through the Squadron 2020 project both in Finland and internationally", says Mika Nieminen, CEO of RMC.

Key dimensions of the multi-purpose corvettes:

Length: 117 m

Beam: 16.5 m

Draught: 5 m

Crew: 70

Link to photos and videos.

