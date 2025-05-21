ON2IT's Global CISO Dr. Yuri Bobbert Honored with ISACA Inspirational Leadership Award

ZALTBOMMEL, Netherlands, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ON2IT proud to announce that Dr. Yuri Bobbert, the company's Global Chief Information Security Officer, has received the prestigious ISACA Inspirational Leadership Award. Presented live on stage, the award recognizes Dr. Bobbert's exceptional contributions to advancing cybersecurity leadership and Zero Trust strategies across the industry.

This honor reflects more than just personal achievement - it signals a transformative era at ON2IT.



Under Dr. Bobbert's strategic leadership, ON2IT has redefined how organizations approach cybersecurity:

Zero Trust, made measurable

Risk exposure, made visible

Security investments, made justifiable

Central to this shift is ON2IT's Zero Trust Readiness program, now regarded as the go-to framework for CISOs and boards seeking transparency and accountability in their security operations.

"We justify security investments based on metrics, and we identify and quantify risk - in business terms," said Dr. Bobbert.

As ON2IT introduces Zero Trust Readiness 2.0, the company invites the industry to take the next step in proactive cybersecurity leadership.

Congratulations to Dr. Bobbert on this well-deserved recognition - and to the industry: Zero Trust Readiness 2.0 is here. Are you ready?

About ON2IT

Since 2005 ON2IT has delivered 24/7 managed cybersecurity through its global MDR service and proprietary AUXO platform. As the leader in Zero Trust as a Service, ON2IT combines proactive threat detection, rapid response and intelligent automation to minimize risk and maximize resilience - ensuring your cybersecurity is always on and ahead.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/on2its-global-ciso-dr-yuri-bobbert-honored-with-isaca-inspirational-leadership-award-302461968.html