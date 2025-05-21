Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Sind Sie bereit für den Kupfer-Knall? Jetzt einsteigen, bevor der Boom entfacht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.05.2025 16:00 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ON2IT's Global CISO Dr. Yuri Bobbert Honored with ISACA Inspirational Leadership Award

Finanznachrichten News

ZALTBOMMEL, Netherlands, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ON2IT proud to announce that Dr. Yuri Bobbert, the company's Global Chief Information Security Officer, has received the prestigious ISACA Inspirational Leadership Award. Presented live on stage, the award recognizes Dr. Bobbert's exceptional contributions to advancing cybersecurity leadership and Zero Trust strategies across the industry.

This honor reflects more than just personal achievement - it signals a transformative era at ON2IT.

Under Dr. Bobbert's strategic leadership, ON2IT has redefined how organizations approach cybersecurity:

  • Zero Trust, made measurable
  • Risk exposure, made visible
  • Security investments, made justifiable

Central to this shift is ON2IT's Zero Trust Readiness program, now regarded as the go-to framework for CISOs and boards seeking transparency and accountability in their security operations.

"We justify security investments based on metrics, and we identify and quantify risk - in business terms," said Dr. Bobbert.

As ON2IT introduces Zero Trust Readiness 2.0, the company invites the industry to take the next step in proactive cybersecurity leadership.

Congratulations to Dr. Bobbert on this well-deserved recognition - and to the industry: Zero Trust Readiness 2.0 is here. Are you ready?

About ON2IT

Since 2005 ON2IT has delivered 24/7 managed cybersecurity through its global MDR service and proprietary AUXO platform. As the leader in Zero Trust as a Service, ON2IT combines proactive threat detection, rapid response and intelligent automation to minimize risk and maximize resilience - ensuring your cybersecurity is always on and ahead.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/on2its-global-ciso-dr-yuri-bobbert-honored-with-isaca-inspirational-leadership-award-302461968.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.