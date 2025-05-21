Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2025) - School districts nationwide face severe funding shortages and growing uncertainty about federal support, creating difficult choices about critical resources that support instruction, student support services and others. The Future-Focused Learning Summit, hosted by Successful Practices Network (SPN), will showcase proven strategies from innovative districts that have successfully navigated these challenges. Attendees will leave with tailored action plans addressing their specific circumstances, ensuring tangible solutions to ongoing educational needs despite tightening resources.

Each district team will work with a dedicated facilitator to develop a customized two-year transformation plan based on their specific challenges. This action-oriented approach distinguishes the summit from traditional conferences by focusing on immediate implementation rather than theoretical concepts.

"Districts that once added graduation coaches, instructional coaches, and counselors now face difficult cuts while still needing to meet evolving student needs," explains Dr. Bill Daggett, Founder of the Successful Practices Network. "The summit focuses on sharing real, implementable strategies that work with the resources districts actually have."

Key Summit Focus Areas:

Leveraging AI as a Solution Rather Than a Threat

Helping teachers reclaim personal time by streamlining administrative tasks Personalizing learning experiences based on student interests and abilities Preparing students with skills AI cannot replace-critical thinking, creativity, and collaboration Making schools more efficient with fewer resources

Addressing Funding Challenges

Practical approaches to maintain student support despite the end of ESSA funding Low-cost strategies to address attendance, engagement, and student preparedness Resource reallocation methods that maintain educational quality

Preparing Students for Changing Workforce Needs

Developing the cognitive, interpersonal, self-leadership, and digital skills employers seek Building career readiness in response to nationwide qualified worker shortages Aligning curriculum with evolving workplace demands

Dr. Daggett, recognized worldwide for his work in preK-12 education reform, will lead sessions on future-focused instructional practices. The summit will also feature presentations from superintendents and curriculum leaders who have successfully transformed their districts' approaches to today's educational challenges.

"The future of education isn't about doing more with less-it's about doing differently with what you have," notes Dr. Daggett. "Forward-thinking districts are finding ways to address both current challenges and prepare students for tomorrow's workplace."

The Future-Focused Learning Summit will be held October 10-12, 2025, at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista South in Orlando, Florida. Registration is now open at www.spnetwork.org/ffls.

About Successful Practices Network

The Successful Practices Network (SPN) is an education not-for-profit organization that offers professional learning and coaching to schools and districts. SPN is the umbrella organization for the National Dropout Prevention Center (NDPC) and the CTE Technical Assistance Center of New York. SPN was founded in 2003 by Dr. Bill Daggett with an initial grant from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

