Award recognizes ORO Labs' AI-powered orchestration platform for transforming procurement with faster cycle times, reduced risk, and greater agility

ORO Labs, the market's leading enterprise-grade intake management and procurement orchestration platform, has been named the winner of the Procurement Technology Provider Award at the 2025 World Procurement Awards.

Hosted annually by Procurement Leaders, the awards celebrate the individuals, teams, and companies setting new benchmarks for innovation, performance, and impact across the global procurement function. ORO was selected for its AI-powered orchestration platform, which delivers intuitive user experiences and enables businesses to shorten cycle times, reduce risk through end-to-end process visibility, and stay agile with a platform specifically designed for procurement teams.

"Procurement touches every corner of business operations, yet it's often slowed down by manual, fragmented systems that make it hard to move at the speed organizations actually need," said Sudhir Bhojwani, Co-Founder and CEO of ORO. "We built ORO to cut through that friction to give teams what they need, without frustration. This award is a meaningful validation that when procurement is connected, agile, and user-first, it becomes one of the most powerful drivers of business impact."

ORO's platform simplifies the source-to-pay process by connecting systems, people, and policies across the enterprise. Designed for scale, it helps teams automate compliance, streamline workflows, and adapt in real time to changing business needs, without losing control or visibility. In a year defined by rapid market and regulatory change, AI acceleration, and global supply chain disruption, ORO is helping leading enterprises move faster, stay compliant, and navigate change with confidence a challenge Bayer, a global life sciences leader, is tackling head-on with ORO.

"ORO is a true AI innovation partner helping us work toward our vision of a zero-bureaucracy experience," said Thomas Udesen, CPO at Bayer.

The award follows a year of strong growth and recognition for ORO, including the acquisition of ProcureTech, leadership in Spend Matters' 2025 SolutionMap for Intake and Orchestration and in IDC's inaugural MarketScape, and several award wins from Supply Demand Chain Executive. To learn more, visit orolabs.ai.

About ORO Labs

ORO Labs is a procurement orchestration company on a mission to humanize the procurement experience by coordinating teams, systems, and processes so employees get what they need without frustration. ORO's AI-powered no-code platform is purpose-built to deliver effortless user experiences that enable businesses to reduce cycle times, decrease risk through end-to-end process visibility, and increase agility in response to change. ORO is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and fast-growing global organizations to automate processes, improve cross-team collaboration, and scale procurement operations. To learn more, visit orolabs.ai.

