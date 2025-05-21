Legora, the collaborative AI platform for lawyers, hits $675 million valuation with $80 million Series B funding round.

With 250 clients in 20 markets, Legora counts prestigious global law firms like Cleary Gottlieb, Bird Bird, Goodwin, Mannheimer Swartling, and Perez-Llorca as clients.

In addition to prominence in the UK and wider Europe, the company has made significant inroads in the US with the opening of a New York office in April 2025.

This latest funding is led by ICONIQ and General Catalyst, alongside existing investors Redpoint Ventures, Benchmark, and Y Combinator.

Today, Legora announces an $80 million funding round led by ICONIQ and GeneralCatalyst, with continued support from existing investors Redpoint Ventures, Benchmark, and Y Combinator. This latest round is a strong endorsement of Legora's product quality, velocity and the remarkable traction it has achieved globally-underscored by its rapid progression from inception to Series B in under two years.

The deal comes as adoption of legal AI surges across the world. Legora is at the forefront of this shift with lawyers across 250 firms and legal teams in 20 markets globally making daily use of its platform to review and research with precision, draft smarter, and collaborate seamlessly.

Legora operates out of New York, London, and Stockholm, with 100 employees drawn from some of the world's leading global law firms and tech companies.

Max Junestrand, CEO and founder of Legora said: "The investment is a clear validation of the value our product is delivering to lawyers around the world. While we weren't actively seeking funding, the strength of our growth, product, and client partnerships naturally attracted this backing, and I am ecstatic to have ICONIQ and General Catalyst with us on the journey as Seth and Jeannette join our board.

"This enables us to double down on what's always set Legora apart deep collaboration with our clients and to scale innovation and accelerate product development, ensuring we leverage rapidly changing technology to meet the needs of the legal profession. We're committed to building a product that not only solves today's challenges but continues to adapt and deliver long-term value."

Seth Pierrepont, General Partner at ICONIQ commented: "From our first conversation with Max and Sigge, it was immediately evident to us that they are building with rare clarity and velocity, creating a platform that doesn't just fit into legal workflows-it elevates them, and understands the nuance and pace of modern legal teams. In just two years, they've delivered an enterprise-grade product that's already trusted by hundreds of law firms and in-house legal teams globally. We're proud to partner with Legora as they scale what we believe is a category-defining platform that's reshaping how legal work gets done."

Jeannette zu Fürstenberg, Managing Director and Head of Europe at General Catalyst said: "Legora is driving AI transformations in a highly specialized industry. With an outstanding product, rapid adoption by top-tier firms, and a founder who combines rare product instinct with exceptional execution, as we see it, Legora is redefining how legal work gets done. We're excited to support Max and the team as they scale this category-defining platform.

Legora's collaborative approach to developing and embedding its AI underpins its success to date. More than just a platform, Legora is a true partner to clients, working alongside them from the first interaction to company-wide rollout and beyond. This ensures Legora's solution is intuitively matched to client needs, and that engagement is broad and deep from day one; with the technology embraced by junior lawyers right up to managing partners across enterprises.

By building with lawyers, not just for them, Legora has accelerated adoption and delivered immediate value. Its AI platform is making a measurable impact at top law firms and in-house teams, powering multiple work-critical use cases and helping teams get to the heart of key issues in hours rather than days enabling improved and more confident client responses with less write-offs.

Mary O'Carroll, Goodwin's Chief Operating Officer commented: "Legora represents exactly the kind of strategic technology investment that keeps Goodwin at the forefront of legal excellence. We've been very pleased with the initial results we have seen since partnering with them in March, and we look forward to continuous improvement in how our lawyers use Legora to deliver legal services and insights to clients."

Max Junestrand added: "AI, simply put, is a historic opportunity for legal professionals to get real leverage on their expertise and know-how. We have observed tasks such as reviewing data-rooms go from weeks to hours with no loss in accuracy making human-machine intelligence and collaboration the de facto way of working. Both law firms and legal teams are already reaping the benefits of these advancements at scale.

About Legora

Legora is the world's first truly collaborative AI for lawyers serving over 250 law firms and in-house legal teams across 20 countries. With offices in New York, Stockholm and London, Legora helps lawyers review, draft and work more effectively with AI. Legora works with prestigious clients such as Cleary Gottlieb, Goodwin and Bird Bird and has raised $120M in funding. Legora.com

About ICONIQ

ICONIQ is a global investment firm catalyzing opportunity through extraordinary community. Our venture and growth investment platform partners with visionaries defining the future of their industries to achieve uncommon outcomes. Drawing on the wisdom and connectivity of our extraordinary community, we support our portfolio companies' success at every inflection point, from early traction to IPO and beyond. Our robust portfolio includes Adyen, Airbnb, Alibaba, Alteryx, Automattic, BambooHR, Braze, Chime, Collibra, Coupa, Datadog, Docusign, Gitlab, Marqeta, Miro, Procore, Red Ventures, Relativity, ServiceTitan, Snowflake, Sprinklr, Truckstop, Uber, Wolt, and Zoom, among others. For more information, please visit www.iconiqcapital.com/growth.

About General Catalyst

General Catalyst is a global investment and transformation company that partners with the world's most ambitious entrepreneurs to drive resilience and applied AI.

We support founders with a long-term view who challenge the status quo, partnering with them from seed to growth stage and beyond.

With offices in San Francisco, New York City, Boston, Berlin, Bangalore, and London, we have supported the growth of 800+ businesses, including Airbnb, Anduril, Applied Intuition, Commure, Glean, Guild, Gusto, Helsing, Hubspot, Kayak, Livongo, Mistral, Ramp, Samsara, Snap, Stripe, Sword, and Zepto. https://www.generalcatalyst.com/

