According to Hanover Research, 62% of higher education administrators say their institution is not effective at analyzing student success data. In response to this growing challenge, Lumivero-the leading provider of research and decision software-today announced the launch of Experiential Learning Cloud, a purpose-built solution that gives institutions real-time visibility into student performance, program outcomes, and accreditation readiness.

Experiential Learning Cloud simplifies complexity across the student journey by unifying placement, assessment, and accreditation into a single solution. By transforming fragmented systems into a centralized, structured environment, institutions gain insight, maximize resources, and drive continuous improvement-while laying the foundation for responsible, AI-powered innovation across experiential learning programs.

"Experiential learning isn't optional for programs like teacher education, social work, and counseling-it's mission-critical for preparing students to succeed in their careers and make real-world impact," said Gareth Morrison, CEO of Lumivero. "As enrollment grows and job markets expand, these programs are becoming more complex to manage. Experiential Learning Cloud gives institutions the structure and insight they need to scale with confidence-while staying focused on student success."

Built from the trusted placement capabilities of Sonia and assessment functionality of Tevera, Experiential Learning Cloud enables end-to-end program management with a configurable, cloud-based system.

Key benefits include:

Streamline placements and reduce administrative burden: Automate manual tasks like placement matching, approvals, and evaluations-freeing up time for what matters most.

Access centralized dashboards to monitor student progress, spot trends and identify at-risk students early, and guide program improvements. Advance program and student success: Track competencies, simplify accreditation prep, and empower students with verified experience records.

Institutions using Experiential Learning Cloud report replacing up to five disconnected systems and reclaiming up to 50% of administrative time-resulting in stronger alignment between academic programs and workforce readiness, and more time for faculty and staff to focus on what matters: supporting their students.

Experiential Learning Cloud is part of the Lumivero software portfolio and complements its solutions for qualitative and quantitative analysis, advancing the company's mission to help academic and business organizations turn data complexity into clarity.

About Lumivero

Lumivero is a leading provider of research and decision software, empowering organizations to simplify data complexity, find insights and get clarity for greater business and academic success. Through a combination of data analysis, AI-powered workflows, and expert-developed scientific methodologies, Lumivero helps researchers, industry experts and business leaders discover new innovations and make mission-critical decisions.

Lumivero is trusted by thousands of organizations across sectors, including academia, industrials, energy, financial services, life sciences and manufacturing, who analyze millions of datapoints, manage thousands of projects and support hundreds of scientific research publications per year. Headquartered in Denver, CO, Lumivero operates globally across the Americas, EMEA and APAC.

