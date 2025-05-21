Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.05.2025
21.05.2025 16:06 Uhr
Muir AI, Inc.: Muir AI and S&P Global Market Intelligence Collaborate to Deliver Custom Cost Models for Procurement and Product Cost Optimization

SEATTLE, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Muir AI (Muir), a leading innovator in novel applications of artificial intelligence (AI) for product intelligence, announced today S&P Global Market Intelligence will be leveraging Muir's advanced proprietary modelling capabilities, combined with its data and expertise, to help deliver custom cost models for businesses worldwide. This collaboration will bring transparency around cost escalation at a time when clarity has never been more critical.

Muir AI logo

As global supply chains grow and products become inherently more complex, companies require enhanced visibility into their unique products to manage cost and drive value within procurement and design. Cost modeling requires the ability to scale for any system to provide intelligence across industry. Combining S&P Global Market Intelligence's trusted datasets and Muir's advanced AI technology, this product offering will provide customers with comprehensive, tailored cost models to optimize procurement and product-related costs.

S&P Global Market Intelligence's robust data, which covers a vast range of industries, will integrate seamlessly with Muir's AI-driven solution, enabling customers to rapidly access custom cost models with unparalleled precision. The enhanced visibility across multiple cost inputs, including direct materials, indirect expenses, and labor, will allow organizations to better anticipate shifts in market conditions and secure a competitive advantage in procurement.

"By combining the power of Muir's technology with S&P Global Market Intelligence's world-class datasets, this new offering will deliver essential value to the market," said Harris Chalat, CEO of Muir AI. "Through this collaboration, S&P Market Intelligence can now deliver customized cost models for complex systems at scale, enabling industry to make more impactful and profitable sourcing decisions."

As the global marketplace continues to evolve, organizations face mounting pressures to remain agile and competitive. Powering cost models with the latest in technology offers a timely solution providing businesses with the tools and intelligence necessary to adapt to changing conditions and achieve their cost-saving goals.

Bringing together S&P Global Market Intelligence's data with Muir's technology, businesses will benefit from custom cost forecasts that are responsive to their unique products. This advanced modeling approach helps businesses more rapidly and accurately track procurement trends, minimize risks, and capture opportunities for optimization-ultimately reducing bottom-line costs.

About Muir AI
Muir AI is a technology-driven company focused on delivering innovative, AI-powered supply chain intelligence solutions. Leveraging advanced machine learning and data analytics, Muir works with businesses across industries, enabling them to better understand their products and supply chains, to deliver granular insights. With Muir, companies can understand their products, optimize costs, and manage supply chain risks effectively. For more information, visit www.muir.aior email info@muir.ai.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2692249/Muir_AI_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/muir-ai-and-sp-global-market-intelligence-collaborate-to-deliver-custom-cost-models-for-procurement-and-product-cost-optimization-302461161.html

