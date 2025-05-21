Heimdal Security: Heimdal Launches New Podcast: The MSP Security Playbook

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Heimdal Security launches a new podcast, The MSP Security Playbook - a show for managed service providers ready to scale smarter, boost profitability, and lead with next-gen cybersecurity solutions.

The first episode features Nigel Moore, founder of The Tech Tribe, who discusses how MSPs can move beyond reactive IT support models and embrace more consultative, future-focused roles.

"What got you to where you are now won't get you where you want to go next. You've got to blow the whole lot up and reinvent your MSP from the ground up," Moore says.

Also featured is a Threat Briefing from Adam Pilton, cybersecurity advisor at Heimdal and former UK Cyber Detective. Pilton outlines urgent risks tied to legacy router vulnerabilities and offers practical steps MSPs can take to enhance client security.

The podcast is hosted by Jacob Hazelbaker, Business Development Representative at Heimdal, who brings a field-level perspective to the discussions.

Each episode of The MSP Security Playbook highlights real-world strategies, expert insights, and actionable advice to help MSPs streamline operations and stay competitive.

Available now on:

YouTube

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

About Heimdal

Founded in Copenhagen in 2014, Heimdal® empowers CISOs, security teams, and IT administrators with unified, proactive defense across the entire IT estate. Its award-winning cybersecurity solutions span endpoint to network security, covering vulnerability management, privileged access control, Zero Trust, and ransomware prevention.

For more information, visit Heimdal.

Press Contact

Madalina Popovici

Media Relations Manager

mpo@heimdalsecurity.com

