Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Sind Sie bereit für den Kupfer-Knall? Jetzt einsteigen, bevor der Boom entfacht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.05.2025 16:12 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Heimdal Security: Heimdal Launches New Podcast: The MSP Security Playbook

Finanznachrichten News

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Heimdal Security launches a new podcast, The MSP Security Playbook - a show for managed service providers ready to scale smarter, boost profitability, and lead with next-gen cybersecurity solutions.

The first episode features Nigel Moore, founder of The Tech Tribe, who discusses how MSPs can move beyond reactive IT support models and embrace more consultative, future-focused roles.

"What got you to where you are now won't get you where you want to go next. You've got to blow the whole lot up and reinvent your MSP from the ground up," Moore says.

Also featured is a Threat Briefing from Adam Pilton, cybersecurity advisor at Heimdal and former UK Cyber Detective. Pilton outlines urgent risks tied to legacy router vulnerabilities and offers practical steps MSPs can take to enhance client security.

The podcast is hosted by Jacob Hazelbaker, Business Development Representative at Heimdal, who brings a field-level perspective to the discussions.

Each episode of The MSP Security Playbook highlights real-world strategies, expert insights, and actionable advice to help MSPs streamline operations and stay competitive.

Available now on:

  • YouTube
  • Apple Podcasts
  • Spotify

About Heimdal

Founded in Copenhagen in 2014, Heimdal® empowers CISOs, security teams, and IT administrators with unified, proactive defense across the entire IT estate. Its award-winning cybersecurity solutions span endpoint to network security, covering vulnerability management, privileged access control, Zero Trust, and ransomware prevention.

For more information, visit Heimdal.

Press Contact
Madalina Popovici
Media Relations Manager
mpo@heimdalsecurity.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/heimdal-security/r/heimdal-launches-new-podcast--the-msp-security-playbook,c4153738

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/22623/4153738/3462868.pdf

Press release - Heimdal Launches New Podcast: The MSP Security Playbook

https://news.cision.com/heimdal-security/i/the-msp-security-playbook-by-heimdal,c3411668

The MSP Security Playbook by Heimdal

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/heimdal-launches-new-podcast-the-msp-security-playbook-302461986.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.