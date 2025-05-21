Anzeige
21.05.2025 16:12 Uhr
Hainan International Media Center (HIMC): Hainan Launches International Promotion for Agarwood and Yellow Rosewood Trade Fair in Dubai

Finanznachrichten News

HAIKOU, China, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Hainan International Media Center (HIMC):

On May 21, a press conference was held in Dubai, UAE for "Heavenly Fragrance - The Second Hainan International Agarwood and Yellow Rosewood Trade Fair", a major event which will be held in China's southern province of Hainan. The press conference served as a global promotion event for the trade fair.

A signing ceremony was held alongside the press conference for the Second Hainan International Agarwood and Yellow Rosewood Trade Fair in Dubai.

The fair is a key provincial-level exhibition and a high-end international event promoting the agarwood and yellow rosewood industries. Its inaugural edition in 2024, bringing together over 1,000 experts and representatives of Belt and Road Initiative partner countries and attracting over 56,000 visitors, generated sales totaling CNY 537 million ($74.5 million) and saw the launch of the Global Agarwood Trade Alliance Initiative.

The Second Hainan International Agarwood and Yellow Rosewood Trade Fair is scheduled for November 27-30, 2025, in Haikou, the capital city of Hainan Province, with 30,000 square meters of exhibition space and more than 5,000 guests expected. Selected guests from the Middle East, Southeast Asia, East Asia, Europe, the United States, and other regions will be offered complimentary five-day, four-night accommodations at designated five-star hotels.

The fair's organizers announced plans to collaborate with Southeast Asian and Middle Eastern agarwood enterprises, alongside the Hainan Agarwood and Yellow Rosewood Museum, to jointly establish an international trading center in Hainan. At the press conference, the Hainan Agarwood Industry Association introduced the progress of China's agarwood sector. Multiple agreements were signed between UAE and Hainan enterprises to deepen trade and cooperation through participation in the upcoming fair.

Following the conference, a delegation of nearly 20 Chinese agarwood enterprises conducted field visits to local manufacturers and fragrance markets in Dubai.

Click the link below to register for the Second Hainan International Agarwood and Yellow Rosewood Trade Fair: https://m-v2.huicanzhan.cn/a/677912043078597

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2693056/A_signing_ceremony_held_press_conference_Second_Hainan_International_Agarwood.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hainan-launches-international-promotion-for-agarwood-and-yellow-rosewood-trade-fair-in-dubai-302461992.html

