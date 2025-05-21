INFORMA MARKETS - FASHION: New Report Reveals Shifting Dynamics in U.S. Fashion Consumer Behavior

Industry-leading market analysis from the Informa Markets' fashion portfolio provides essential insights for fashion industry decision-makers

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2025 / A comprehensive new study from the Informa Markets' fashion portfolio, the premier resource for wholesale fashion industry education and B2B events including MAGIC Las Vegas , reveals significant shifts in consumer behavior and digital adoption across the U.S. fashion landscape. The "2025 U.S. Fashion Consumer Outlook Report" delivers critical market intelligence based on an extensive survey of 800 American consumers, combined with in-depth industry analysis.

Among key findings across men's and women's markets, the report also explores digital commerce, cost, impact and technology, as these categories emerge as dominant forces reshaping consumer behavior.

Digital Commerce Continues to Lead in Retail Landscape

The retail landscape continues to evolve dramatically, with digital channels now dominating consumer preferences. A significant 55% of consumers show a clear preference for online retail platforms, while half of all shoppers prioritize purchasing directly from brand websites. This digital transformation extends to social commerce, where 38% of consumers actively engage with platforms like Instagram Shopping and TikTok Shop, though these remain secondary to traditional purchasing channels.

Consumer Priorities: Balancing Cost and Consciousness

In today's market, price dominates consumer decision-making, with 40% of shoppers citing affordability as a primary consideration in fashion purchases. Environmental consciousness also remains top of mind with 32% of consumers factoring ethical production into decisions, the data reveals a clear ceiling on sustainable spending where most shoppers are willing to pay up to a 10% premium for eco-friendly options. Preference in price sensitivity is driving strategic shopping behaviors, as consumers carefully evaluate purchases through metrics increasingly focused on value-driven purchases, seeking out discounts and evaluating cost-per-wear ratios, demonstrating that even as sustainability awareness grows, economic considerations remain the decisive factor in fashion purchasing decisions.

Generational Impact and Future Trends

Across the different market categories, gender plays a significant role in shopping patterns, with women showing higher frequency of purchases across beauty, grooming and accessories, accounting for 71% of total spending, while men lead with 53% of total spending in footwear, and investment pieces like watches, sneakers and tailored apparel. The survey reports across age groups ranging from 18 to 55 and up, revealing that generational influence extends to home goods, where young women lead in home décor purchases, while men's spending increases in kitchenware and tech as age increases.

Technology Integration and Market Evolution

Artificial Intelligence is revolutionizing retail experiences through enhanced product recommendations and improved inventory management. Technological integration, combined with the rising influence of social media platforms as discovery channels, is creating a new retail approach. Social media has become a crucial touchpoint in the consumer journey, making social-first strategies essential for brands seeking to connect with digitally engaged consumers.

"This kind of industry data is essential for stakeholders, retailers and brands to meet evolving consumer needs and navigate the balance between trends, brand storytelling and effective use of technological advancements based on target consumers," says Courtney Hazirjian, Head of Creative Marketing and Insights, MMGNET Group.

To read the complete 2025 US Fashion Consumer Outlook Report, visit www.mmgnetgroup.com to download the online report.

About MMGNET Group, Informa Markets' fashion portfolio

MMGNET Group is the go-to industry resource, where industry professionals go to source the inspiration, connections, and opportunities they need to build business, network, and responsibly steward fashion forward. Through its extensive global reach, decades of unwavering industry expertise, world-class content programs, and a comprehensive portfolio of trade and industry event brands - including MAGIC, PROJECT, COTERIE, SOURCING at MAGIC and OFFPRICE. MMGNET Group delivers year-round opportunities to learn, grow, connect, and discover. MMGNET Group is a subsidiary of Informa PLC (LON:INF). To learn more about the portfolio of brands, please visit? www.mmgnetgroup.com.

Media Contact

Informa Markets North America PR

Fashionpr@informa.com

SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS - FASHION

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-report-reveals-shifting-dynamics-in-u.s.-fashion-consumer-behavior-1030070