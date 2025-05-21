vCom Solutions: vCom Names Kyle Harris as Vice President and General Manager of Network RevGen

Experienced Industry Leader Joins vCom to Help Scale Sales Efforts, Simplify Operations and Boost Revenue Across the Company's Network Portfolio

SAN RAMON, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2025 / vCom Solutions , a leader in delivering software and managed services across the full technology lifecycle from source to pay, has named Kyle Harris as Vice President and General Manager of Network Revenue Generation (RevGen). Harris will oversee vCom's Network Sales Support Team, designed to accelerate revenue growth, drive scale, and enhance customer experience across the company's network portfolio. In this role, Harris will focus on maximizing sales opportunities by delivering best-in-class support to vCom's advisor community, franchise partners, and end-user customers.

Harris has over two decades of experience in sales, sales operations, engineering, and revenue strategy. He most recently served as Director of Global Sales Operations at Cognizant, where he led the adoption of advanced automation tools to improve forecasting and efficiency. His prior roles at Rimini Street, Evoque, and CenturyLink (where he spent 17 years building engineering and sales functions) further cement his reputation for scalable revenue growth strategies.

"We're building something powerful with Network RevGen - an engine for scalable, customer-centric growth," said Sameer Hilal, Chief Operating Officer of vCom. "Kyle will bring the structure and leadership needed to scale our platform, process, and people. His experience leading global teams and driving effective vendor management makes him the ideal person to help us drive network bookings and ensure we remain easy to do business with for all our constituents."

Harris will oversee four functional vCom teams within Network RevGen:

The Network Technology Sales Team is vCom's team of experts in new technology solutions across network, hardware, and cloud security.

The Network Account Management Team is dedicated to supporting customers with network upgrades and expansions, and re-term activities.

The Network Pricing Team is focused on managing complex quotes and network benchmarks.

The Network Sales Engineering Team is responsible for assisting with complex network designs, scope development, and new solution bundles.

In addition to designing innovative network solutions, the Network Sales Support team will be focused on expanding vendor partnerships, optimizing pricing, and growing the buyers' club catalog.

"I am thrilled to join a world-class organization like vCom," said Harris. "I'm excited to bring my experience leading revenue and solution design teams to support our advisors, our franchise team, and our customer success team to drive growth while delivering innovative solutions to our customers."

Harris will report directly to Sameer Hilal and will work alongside Rob Seemann, who leads the Mobile RevGen Sales Support Team. Together, the teams will continue to drive all network and mobile sales, with a strategic focus on opportunities through vCom's exclusive buyers' club for IT services.

To learn how vCom helps organizations manage their network spend and schedule a personalized demo, visit vcomsolutions.com/get-started .

About vCom Solutions

vCom is the leading IT lifecycle management provider for midsize companies, with over two decades of expertise. Its comprehensive suite of solutions empowers IT and Finance teams to find, buy, and manage IT services effectively and in one place. With award-winning AI-powered software, a robust portfolio of managed services, and an innovative buyers' club, vCom delivers visibility and efficiency, helping teams save time, money, and effort to achieve more while spending less. For more information on vCom, visit vcomsolutions.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and X .

