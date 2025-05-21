Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.05.2025
21.05.2025 16:14 Uhr
Project 2 Payment Introduces Tipping Feature to Reward Great Service With a Tap

Finanznachrichten News

Now home service businesses can enable tips wherever they take payment-on invoices, payment pages, and more-making it easy for customers to show appreciation.

SAINT PAUL PARK, MINNESOTA / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2025 / Project 2 Payment, a leading customer management and payment app for home service professionals, is excited to announce the launch of its new tipping feature. This update empowers home service businesses to seamlessly accept tips for completed work, giving customers an easy way to show appreciation for outstanding service.

With the new tipping functionality, businesses can customize how and where customers see tipping in the payment process-whether on invoices, payment pages, or during in-person transactions. Additionally, businesses can create personalized tip prompts, such as: "Loved our service? Tips are always optional but appreciated for exceptional service."

"Tipping is a simple yet impactful way for home service professionals to boost earnings and recognize their team's hard work," said Vince Arnoldi, President at Project 2 Payment. "By integrating tipping into our platform, we're making it easier for businesses to receive gratuities without complicating the payment process."

This new feature aligns with Project 2 Payment's mission to streamline operations for home service providers by offering flexible, user-friendly payment solutions. With tipping available, service businesses can create great customer experiences while maximizing their revenue.

"If you can easily tip for great service at your local coffee shop, tipping should be just as seamless for the people who go above and beyond to keep our homes clean, organized, and running properly, said Taylor Lund, Director of Product Management at Project 2 Payment. "We're making that a reality for service businesses."

The tipping feature is now live and available to all Project 2 Payment users. To enable and customize tipping settings, businesses can log in to their account and navigate to the Payment Settings tab.

For more information about Project 2 Payment and its latest features, visit https://project2payment.com.

About Project 2 Payment
Project 2 Payment is the most intuitive customer management and payment software designed for home service businesses in the U.S. With powerful tools for invoicing, scheduling, and customer management, Project 2 Payment helps businesses get paid faster and operate more efficiently. Try it free for 30 days.

Contact Information

Shelly Wagner
Marketing, Customer Advocacy Manager
shelly.wagner@project2payment.com
855.447.7543

.

SOURCE: Project 2 Payment



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/project-2-payment-introduces-tipping-feature-to-reward-great-service-1030114

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
