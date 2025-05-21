Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Results of General Meeting

Following the general meeting of the Company (the "General Meeting"), which was held earlier today, the Board is pleased to announce that the resolutions set out in the notice of the General Meeting (the "Resolutions") were duly passed on a poll as special resolutions.

Immediately prior to the passing of the Resolutions, the Company's issued share capital comprised 66,381,114 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the capital of the Company, of which 24,426,758 shares were held in treasury. Accordingly, the Company was granted the authority to repurchase up to 6,288,957 shares pursuant to the terms of the Resolutions.

The results of the poll were as follows: