Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Results of General Meeting
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 21
MID WYND INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the "Company")
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300D32517C2M3A561
Results of General Meeting
Following the general meeting of the Company (the "General Meeting"), which was held earlier today, the Board is pleased to announce that the resolutions set out in the notice of the General Meeting (the "Resolutions") were duly passed on a poll as special resolutions.
Immediately prior to the passing of the Resolutions, the Company's issued share capital comprised 66,381,114 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the capital of the Company, of which 24,426,758 shares were held in treasury. Accordingly, the Company was granted the authority to repurchase up to 6,288,957 shares pursuant to the terms of the Resolutions.
The results of the poll were as follows:
For / discretion
%(1)
Against
%(1)
Proportion of issued share capital voted(1)
(%)
Votes
Resolution 1
To authorise the Company to cancel the entire amount standing to the credit of the Company's share premium account and apply to the Court of Session to have the resultant reserve created as a special reserve.
8,880,211
99.87
11,562
0.13
21.14
8,389
Resolution 2
To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares.
8,168,635
91.83
726,289
8.17
19.45
5,238
Notes:
1.
Percentage figures have been calculated based on the total number of voting rights in the Company as at 6.00 p.m. on 19 May 2025 (the "Record Time"). At the Record Time, the Company's issued share capital comprised 66,381,114 shares, of which 24,376,758 shares were held in treasury. Each share carries one vote and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company at the Record Time was 42,004,356.
2.
A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares voted "For" or "Against" the Resolutions nor in the calculation of the proportion of issued share capital voted.
A copy of the notice of the General Meeting is available for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism (https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism) and on the Company's website (www.midwynd.com). Details of the number of proxy votes cast for, against and withheld on the resolutions will shortly be published on the Company's website.
A copy of the Resolutions passed at the General Meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
For further information please contact:
Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc
0131 378 0500
David Kidd (Chairman)
via the Company Secretary