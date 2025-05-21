Tetra Pak: Carton Council Launches Grant Program To Expand Food and Beverage Carton Recycling in Schools

Organizations Can Receive Up to $5,000 for Recycling Milk and Juice Cartons

FALLS CHURCH, VA / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2025 / Schools across the U.S. and Canada have the opportunity to boost their recycling efforts with financial support from the Carton Council. Grants of up to $5,000 are available to help U.S. and Canadian K-12 schools establish, enhance or expand food and beverage carton recycling programs.

The average school consumes an estimated 75,000 milk, juice and other food and beverage cartons, but only 10% of U.S. primary and secondary schools currently recycle them. In Canada, cartons make up over 9% of elementary school waste sent to landfills, highlighting the need for greater access and participation in school recycling programs. By participating in carton recycling, schools can help ensure these valuable materials are recycled into new paper products or premium building materials.

The new 2025 grant program is open April 1 through May 31, 2025. Eligible applicants include U.S. and Canadian public and private K-12 schools, school districts or boards, school organizations, local governments, or individuals supporting a school's recycling program. To qualify, schools must confirm they have access to carton recycling by contacting their local waste services provider and receive administrative approval for the initiative before applying.

"By sorting empty milk, juice, and other cartons, schools contribute to ensuring these cartons are recycled into new products while reducing landfill waste," said Jordan Fengel, executive director of the Carton Council. "Beyond the environmental benefits, schools may also see cost savings on waste hauling fees while providing valuable hands-on learning opportunities in sustainable practices."

Grant funds can be used to purchase sorting equipment or collection bins, create communications, print signage, establish a "green team," or other activities that support school carton recycling. Past recipients have used similar grants to launch new recycling programs or improve existing ones, reduce waste and engage students in educational sustainability efforts.

Schools interested in enhancing their recycling efforts shouldn't miss this opportunity. Apply by May 31, 2025, for a chance to receive up to $5,000 in funding. Grant recipients will be selected in June 2025, with funds disbursed shortly after. Resources and support are available to help schools implement effective carton recycling programs. U.S. schools can learn more and apply at Recyclecartons.com/schools , and Canadian schools can find details at RecycleCartons.ca/project/2025-carton-recycling-grant-program-for-schools .

ABOUT THE CARTON COUNCIL: The Carton Council is a coalition of four leading food and beverage carton manufacturers-Elopak, Pactiv Evergreen, SIG, and Tetra Pak- united to deliver long-term solutions to expand the recycling of used food and beverage cartons in the US and Canada. Cartons are commonly used to package products like milk, broth, soup, juice, and other beverages. When recycled, they can be transformed into new paper products or premium building materials, contributing to a circular economy. The Carton Council is committed to working with all stakeholders in the value chain to increase collection, sorting and recycling of used cartons. For more information, visit RecycleCartons.com (U.S.) or RecycleCartons.ca (Canada).

