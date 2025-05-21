Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.05.2025
21.05.2025 16:26 Uhr
SSB Bancorp, Inc. Continues Authorized Stock Repurchase Program

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2025 / SSB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:SSBP) (the "Company"), the holding company for SSB Bank, announced in March 2024 that it had authorized a program to repurchase up to 49,489 shares of its outstanding common stock, which represented approximately 5% of the shares that were outstanding and owned by stockholders other than SSB Bancorp, MHC, at that time. There are still 11,750 shares authorized to be repurchased under the program.

The Company intends to conduct any repurchases through open market purchases, including by means of a trading plan adopted under Securities and Exchange Commission Rule 10b5-1, or in privately negotiated transactions, subject to market conditions and other factors.

About SSB Bank

SSB Bank is a Pennsylvania-chartered stock savings bank and the wholly owned subsidiary of SSB Bancorp, Inc. SSB Bank serves individuals and small businesses in Allegheny County and adjacent areas from its main office and branch office located in Pittsburgh.

Contact:
J. Daniel Moon, IV
President and CEO
412-837-6955

SOURCE: SSB Bancorp, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/ssb-bancorp-inc.-continues-authorized-stock-repurchase-program-1030338

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
