Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Sind Sie bereit für den Kupfer-Knall? Jetzt einsteigen, bevor der Boom entfacht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 3622 | ISIN: AT00000OESD0 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
OESTERREICHISCHE STAATSDRUCKEREI HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
21.05.2025 16:36 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Austrian State Printing House (OSD): Republic of Suriname successfully launches new ePassport by OSD

Finanznachrichten News

VIENNA, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

- Picture is available at AP -

The Republic of Suriname announces the official launch of its new biometric ePassport for all Surinamese citizens. The new ePassport boasts a fully redesigned look, incorporating the iconic flora and fauna of the South American coastal state. With the new ePassport generation, the Republic of Suriname also enhances the security of its passport through cutting-edge features like a polycarbonate datapage and multiple laser security elements.

One of the most modern ePassports in South America

The new Suriname ePassport features an exceptional design inspired by the country's rich natural heritage. "OSD is proud to have been selected by the Republic of Suriname to supply the new generation of highly secure ePassports," states Claudia Schwendimann, CEO of OSD International GmbH. The new passport generation showcases vibrant multicolour intaglio printing and integrates state-of-the-art security features such as true-colour UV elements, multiple laser security features, a transparent window and surface embossing.

Successful Launch at End of April 2025

The ePassport was officially rolled out on April 25th, 2025, with Mr. Chandrikapersad Santokhi, President of the Republic of Suriname, becoming the first official passport holder. "We are delighted to introduce our citizens to one of the most secure and beautifully designed passports in the world, showcasing our country's rich heritage and commitment to security. This marks a significant milestone for the representation of the Republic of Suriname on the international stage," comments Prewien Ramadhin, Director e-Government Cabinet of the President of the Republic of Suriname.

For a full visual guide through the passport, visit: https://youtu.be/EOmmb0eQrmo

Leading role in ID solutions on five continents

With the Suriname project, OSD reaffirms its position as a leading provider of secure identity solutions, offering innovative solutions for both physical and digital identity management - trusted by numerous customers on five continents.

Thomas Pascher Head of Marketing & Communications
Österreichische Staatsdruckerei GmbH | Austrian State Printing House
P: +43 664 88690977 | pascher@staatsdruckerei.at

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/republic-of-suriname-successfully-launches-new-epassport-by-osd-302462015.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.