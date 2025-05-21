Newtown Square, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2025) - The AmeriHealth Caritas Foundation is helping prevent and mitigate adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) by opening a new competitive grant process this month that expects to award nearly $2 million to nonprofits across eight states and Washington, D.C. in 2025.

Since its formation in late 2023, the Foundation has granted $3.5 million to 28 organizations aligned to its mission of driving positive outcomes for the betterment of children's health and helping set a stronger path toward a lifetime of wellness.

"AmeriHealth Caritas is dedicated to building healthy communities, and the Foundation's focus on partnering with organizations that are embedded in the communities they serve, complements this commitment," said Rhonda Mims, Board Chair of the AmeriHealth Caritas Foundation and Executive Vice President of Public Affairs and Risk at AmeriHealth Caritas. "Each family is unique and has distinct needs. So, we are proud to support organizations creating a lasting impact that sets a path towards health for all families and communities."

Eligible nonprofits in Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Delaware, Ohio, Michigan, North Carolina, South Carolina, Louisiana, and Washington, D.C., can begin applying for grants on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

The application process starts with submission of Letters of Intent, which are due by June 25, 2025. The Foundation will use the letters to select which organizations will have the opportunity to submit a full grant proposal later in the summer.

In the fall, the Foundation expects to announce the chosen grantees, which will receive between $100,000 and $250,000 to fund specific, one-year projects.

Awarded projects will seek to deliver demonstrated impact around the Foundation's three pillars - Empowered Families, Healing Behaviors, and Access to Health Care.

"We want families to be able to thrive, meet challenges, build well-being, and receive high-quality health care," said Lauren Maloney, director of the AmeriHealth Caritas Foundation. "These grants will increase the availability of resources and strategies to do that by preventing and mitigating ACEs. And we are excited to partner with organizations championing comprehensive, customized, and achievable programs in communities with a high proportion of Medicaid enrollees."

ACEs are traumatic events and life situations experienced by children which may have adverse effects on the overall health and potential of children as they grow into adulthood.

Visit the Foundation's website to learn more about organization and project eligibility criteria along with details of the application process.

About AmeriHealth Caritas Foundation

The AmeriHealth Caritas Foundation ("the Foundation") is a national philanthropy dedicated to preventing and mitigating Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs). The Foundation is the independent philanthropic arm of AmeriHealth Caritas, advancing the company's holistic approach by empowering children and families to achieve resilience and reach their fullest potential.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/252842

SOURCE: AmeriHealth Caritas Foundation