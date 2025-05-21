M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Result of AGM

DJ Result of AGM

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Result of AGM 21-May-2025 / 15:14 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 May 2025 LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust PLC (the "Company") 21 May 2025 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") Results The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today all the resolutions set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting were passed by the requisite majority on a poll. The details of the proxy votes lodged are set out below: VOTES % VOTES % VOTES WITHHELD FOR AGAINST TOTAL VOTES 1. To receive the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 69,722,490 99.98% 10,532 0.02% 69,733,022 61,749 December 2024 2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report 69,608,276 99.91% 61,265 0.09% 69,669,541 125,230 3. To approve the Company's dividend policy 69,753,395 100.00% 532 0.00% 69,753,927 40,844 4. To re-elect David Simpson as a Director 68,729,222 98.68% 918,660 1.32% 69,647,882 146,889 5. To re-elect Richard Boléat as a Director 68,755,461 98.73% 882,421 1.27% 69,637,882 156,889 6. To re-elect Barbara Powley as a Director 68,763,300 98.72% 891,889 1.28% 69,655,189 139,582 7. To re-elect Jane Routledge as a Director 68,763,300 98.72% 891,889 1.28% 69,655,189 139,582 8. To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor 69,645,506 99.89% 79,902 0.11% 69,725,408 69,363 9. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the Auditor's 69,718,293 99.99% 9,295 0.01% 69,727,588 67,183 remuneration 10. To authorise the Directors to allot shares and to grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert any security into, shares in the 69,677,840 99.98% 15,864 0.02% 69,693,704 101,067 Company. 11. To authorise the Directors to allot shares and to grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert any security into, shares in the 69,677,840 99.98% 15,864 0.02% 69,693,704 101,067 Company. 12. subject to Resolution 10, to authorise the Directors to allot equity securities for cash as if Section 561(1) of the Act did not 69,645,545 99.94% 39,550 0.06% 69,685,095 109,676 apply.* 13. subject to Resolution 11, to authorise the Directors to allot equity securities for cash as if Section 561(1) of the Act did not 69,664,180 99.93% 45,415 0.07% 69,709,595 85,176 apply.* 14. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own 69,698,681 100.00% 542 0.00% 69,699,223 95,548 shares.* 15. To authorise general meetings to be called on not less than 14 69,628,686 99.84% 110,293 0.16% 69,738,979 55,792 clear days' notice.*

*Special Resolutions

NOTES:

All resolutions were passed. 1. Proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman of the AGM have been included in the "For" total 2. for the appropriate resolution. Votes "For" and "Against" any resolution are expressed as a percentage of votes validly cast for that 3. resolution. A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares voted "For" or "Against" any resolution nor in the calculation of the proportion of "Total issued share 4. capital instructed" for any resolution. The number of shares in issue at close of business 19 May 2025 was 171,093,740 (the "Share Capital"). The 5. Company holds no Ordinary Shares in Treasury. The full text of the resolutions passed at the AGM can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting 6. which is available on the Company's website at https://www.mandg.co.uk/creditincomeinvestmenttrust. A copy of resolutions 12-15 passed at the AGM will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism 7. and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. For further information please contact: Megan Freeman Company Secretary, Tel: +44 0204 617 1027 MUFG Corporate Governance Limited

For further information in relation to the Company please visit: https://www.mandg.com/investments/private-investor /en-gb/investing-with-mandg/investment-options/mandg-credit-income-investment-trust.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 Category Code: RAG TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 389843 EQS News ID: 2142818 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2142818&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 21, 2025 10:14 ET (14:14 GMT)