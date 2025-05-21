Tampa, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2025) - Frazier Media Company has introduced a new marketing system designed to help small service-based businesses take control of their lead generation without relying on expensive monthly agency retainers. Known as the Content to Conversion Framework, the model enables business owners to launch their own ad campaigns within days, with early adopters reporting significant returns and operational independence.

Traditionally, small businesses have leaned on marketing agencies charging retainers ranging from $3,000 to $5,000 per month. Frazier Media's approach shifts that dependency by offering a one-time framework that business owners can implement with limited technical know-how.

"We built this system based on firsthand experience," said Seth Murray, Co-founder and COO of Frazier Media. "When we started our own service business, we realized quickly how unsustainable third-party marketing costs were. So, we developed a way for owners to manage lead generation themselves, affordably and effectively."

Since launching in January, the framework has been adopted by over 40 businesses across Florida and Louisiana. Users report average returns of 6-8x on ad spend and faster ramp-up times. In one case, a roofing contractor booked 16 estimates in a month. Another business, a solar energy provider, generated over $2 million in revenue within 30 days of implementation.

Business owners cite not only the financial impact but also the operational relief. "One client told us this system gave her the freedom to reallocate $5,000 monthly-enough to hire a manager and afford private school for her daughter," Murray shared.

While the model has drawn interest for its accessibility, it has also sparked discussion within the marketing industry. "Some agencies are skeptical, but we're not anti-agency," said Garrett Frazier, CEO of Frazier Media. "We still work with larger brands that require full-service strategies. This system is simply a better fit for smaller businesses that need results without long-term contracts."

Frazier Media has generated over $341,000 in Q1 revenue since launching the framework and plans to expand nationwide. The team aims to equip 1,000 small businesses with tools to scale profitably and sustainably.

"Local businesses don't need to outspend national brands," added Frazier. "They just need the right playbook and the confidence to run it."

About Frazier Media Company

Frazier Media Company equips service-based businesses with systems to attract and convert clients using organic content and straightforward paid strategies. Headquartered in Tampa, FL and Hammond, LA, the company's flagship product-the Content to Conversion Framework-is designed to replace ongoing agency retainers with a self-sufficient, scalable lead generation system. Learn more at frazier-media.com.

