Mittwoch, 21.05.2025
WKN: 889250 | ISIN: GB0005774855 | Ticker-Symbol: 14F
Frankfurt
21.05.25 | 08:01
5,650 Euro
-0,88 % -0,050
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
21.05.2025 16:54 Uhr
BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 21

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC (LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND

21 May 2025



The Board of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is pleased to announce that the first quarterly interim dividend in respect of the quarter ended 31 March 2025 of 5.50p per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 27 June 2025 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 30 May 2025 (ex-dividend date is 29 May 2025).


Enquiries:

Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary

Telephone: 020 7743 2427



