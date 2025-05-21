BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 21

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC (LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155)





ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND



21 May 2025



Release

The Board of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is pleased to announce that the first quarterly interim dividend in respect of the quarter ended 31 March 2025 of 5.50p per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 27 June 2025to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 30 May 2025 (ex-dividend date is 29 May 2025).Enquiries:Caroline DriscollBlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, SecretaryTelephone: 020 7743 2427