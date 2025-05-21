BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 21
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC (LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND
21 May 2025
The Board of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is pleased to announce that the first quarterly interim dividend in respect of the quarter ended 31 March 2025 of 5.50p per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 27 June 2025 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 30 May 2025 (ex-dividend date is 29 May 2025).
Enquiries:
Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary
Telephone: 020 7743 2427
Release
© 2025 PR Newswire