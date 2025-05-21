Fashion week: Fall 2025 Makeup Trends, According to the Makeup Artist Who's Seen It All

By the time a trend hits TikTok, the pros have already moved on. That's why we asked international makeup artist and NYFW insider Yuliya Morska to break down what's actually next in beauty-and what we should leave behind with our summer gloss.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2025 / "Right now, we're moving away from heavily sculpted looks," Yuliya tells us. "Skin is becoming skin again. People want to see texture. The goal is a face that looks lived-in but still elevated." According to Yuliya, who recently worked behind the scenes at Miss Peru USA and multiple Fashion Week shows, dewy skin, cream textures, and soft, diffused eyes are dominating the runways.

It's not surprising Yuliya has her finger on the pulse. She's been part of the makeup industry since 2008, starting in Kharkiv, Ukraine, before relocating to the U.S. after the war disrupted her life and career.

What stands out about her journey is that she didn't just rebuild-she redefined. From judging international championships to launching her educational platform for artists, Yuliya's perspective is shaped by resilience and reinvention.

So, what's new this season?

1. The Undone Eye

"Forget about cut creases for a minute," Yuliya says, laughing. "We're seeing this new wave of smudged, imperfect eyeliner-like you wore it all day, and it settled naturally. It's sexy and effortless." Think: grunge but elevated, paired with luminous skin and brushed-up brows.

2. Color as an Accessory

While the soft glam look still reigns, bolder colors are creeping in. "A pop of cobalt blue in the waterline or a swipe of glossy cherry on the lips-it's about choosing one focal point and letting it shine," Yuliya explains.

3. Strategic Glow

Highlighter hasn't left the chat, but it's less strobe, more soul. "We're layering cream luminizers under foundation now to create that lit-from-within effect. It should look like light is hitting your cheekbones, not like glitter was sprinkled on them," she adds.

4. Return of the Lip

Lip liner is back-but not like the early 2000s. "It's more blurred and soft. We're using neutral tones, feathered edges, and a satin finish. It's your lips, but with intention."

5. Brow Minimalism:

After seasons of maximalist brows, there's a shift toward subtlety. "I love a groomed, naturally arched brow right now," Yuliya says. "Not too filled in, just lifted and clean. Let the face speak."

Despite her extensive résumé-including TV work, teaching, and creating makeup education programs- Yuliya remains grounded in her core belief: makeup should enhance, not disguise. "Every face tells a story," she says. "I just help bring it out."

What makes Julia's take feel so fresh is that it isn't just informed by trend forecasting-it's born from watching hundreds of women transform in her chair. Her approach is intuitive, but deeply technical. And it's always evolving.

Her biggest tip for the season? Less perfection, more emotion. "Let go of trying to paint a mask. Let people see you-and feel something."

