JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 21
JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44
Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")
The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 30 April 2025 was as follows:
Company Name
Date
NAV per Ordinary Share
JZ Capital Partners Limited
30 April 2025
$ 4.10
The Company's annual results are currently being audited and the above NAV is therefore subject to change.
JZCP's NAV as at 30 April 2025 is $4.10 per share (31 March 2025: $4.07 per share), the increase in NAV of 3 cents per share is due net to fx gains of 4 cents per share and investment income of 1 cent offset by net investment losses of (1) cents per share and expenses of (1) cent per share.
Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities at 30 April 2025:
US$'000
Assets
Private investments 171,205
Cash at bank and treasuries 76,617
Other receivables and prepayments 1,115
Total Assets 248,937
Liabilities
Other liabilities 1,416
Total liabilities 1,416
Net Asset Value 247,521
Number of Ordinary shares in issue 60,320,352
Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $4.10