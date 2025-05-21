JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 21

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 30 April 2025 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 30 April 2025 $ 4.10

The Company's annual results are currently being audited and the above NAV is therefore subject to change.

JZCP's NAV as at 30 April 2025 is $4.10 per share (31 March 2025: $4.07 per share), the increase in NAV of 3 cents per share is due net to fx gains of 4 cents per share and investment income of 1 cent offset by net investment losses of (1) cents per share and expenses of (1) cent per share.

Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities at 30 April 2025:

US$'000

Assets

Private investments 171,205

Cash at bank and treasuries 76,617

Other receivables and prepayments 1,115

Total Assets 248,937

Liabilities

Other liabilities 1,416

Total liabilities 1,416

Net Asset Value 247,521

Number of Ordinary shares in issue 60,320,352

Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $4.10