Libertas Funding, LLC: Libertas Funding Names John Paradisi as President and Chief Operating Officer

Seasoned financial leader brings 25+ years of experience to drive operational excellence and strategic growth

GREENWICH, CT / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2025 / Libertas Funding, LLC, a leading provider of revenue-based financing and term loan solutions for small and medium-sized businesses, today announced the appointment of John Paradisi as its new president and chief operating officer (COO) and member of the board of directors.

Paradisi will oversee the company's core business functions and play a pivotal role in advancing Libertas' strategic initiatives as it continues to scale its national footprint.

Paradisi joins Libertas with more than 25 years of leadership experience across commercial and consumer banking, specialty lending, and capital markets. Most recently, he served as executive vice president and chief specialty banking officer at City National Bank of Florida, where he led the growth and expansion of several key business segments.

He also served as the bank's chief strategy officer, playing a key leadership role in shaping City National Bank's growth strategy, working cross-functionally to support expansion into new products and markets resulting in the organization growing total assets from $18 billion to more than $26 billion in just four years.

Previously, Paradisi spent 17 years at CIT Bank, where he held various senior leadership roles across consumer banking, commercial banking, corporate strategy, M&A, and business development. His most recent role at CIT was chief strategy growth officer and head of business development and partnerships.

In his role as president and COO, Paradisi will report directly to Gary Katcher, executive chairman of Libertas, and will join the board of directors. He will oversee several key departments, including strategy, information technology & operations, compliance, capital markets, human resources, institutional sales, marketing, and data analytics.

"We are excited to welcome John to Libertas. He brings an exceptional blend of operational expertise and strategic vision that will be critical as we enter our next phase of growth," said Gary Katcher, executive chairman of Libertas.

Randy Saluck, chief executive officer of Libertas, added, "John's leadership will strengthen our internal capabilities and further position us as an innovative leader in the specialty finance industry."

Libertas continues to invest in top-tier talent to support its mission of delivering fast, flexible financing solutions tailored to the evolving needs of small and medium-sized business owners across the U.S.

