BLAIRSVILLE, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2025 / Panel Built Incorporated, a leading provider of modular buildings and steel structures, is proud to announce the appointment of Dave Arnold as its new President.

Dave has been with Panel Built since its earliest days, as one of the first employees to join the company, and he is now celebrating 30 years of dedicated service. His deep knowledge of the business, hands-on leadership, and commitment to the company's values have made him a cornerstone of its continued success.

"Dave Arnold's appointment marks an exciting new chapter for Panel Built," said CEO Mike Kiernan. "His dedication to excellence and ability to navigate challenges make him the ideal leader to guide our company forward."

In his new role, Dave will oversee operations across Panel Built's six locations, lead strategic initiatives, and continue to build on the company's mission to deliver high-quality, customizable modular solutions for customers' space challenges.

"I am honored to serve as President," said Arnold. "It's been incredible to grow alongside this company for the past 30 years, and I look forward to continuing to work with our talented team to shape the future of Panel Built."

SOURCE: Panel Built

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/panel-built-inc.-announces-dave-arnold-as-new-president-1030013