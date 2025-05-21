AI In Healthcare Market Revenue worth $187.7 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Study by The Research Insights

CHICAGO, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global AI In Healthcare Market size is projected to be valued at USD 26.6 Billion in 2024 and reach USD 187.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 38.5% according to a new report by The Research Insights. Healthcare providers face significant financial burdens due to the rise of chronic illnesses among an aging population. Healthcare systems require better early detection methods for conditions like dementia and cardiovascular disorders to minimize their impacts. Patterns in imaging data can be analysed to develop personalized treatment plans for patients.

Market Overview and Growth Trajectory:

AI In Healthcare Market Growth: According to an exhaustive report by The Research Insights, the AI In Healthcare Market is experiencing significant growth, due to early detection of diseases significantly reduces mortality rates because early diagnosis leads to better survival outcomes while also cutting down treatment expenses. Resource-poor areas frequently experience late diagnosis of chronic diseases which causes decreased survival rates along with increased morbidity and treatment costs. Despite having strong healthcare systems, numerous chronic diseases like cancer remain undiagnosed until later stages. It is essential to tackle diagnostic delays while guaranteeing patients receive prompt treatment to enhance disease control across the globe.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the AI In Healthcare Market growth of 38.5% comprises a vast array of Component, Application, Technology, End-User, and Geography which are expected to register strength during the coming years.

Healthcare data expansion requires advanced data management systems to process information effectively:

The rapid increase of electronic health records (EHRs), diagnostic images, clinical trial data, genomic information, and wearable health device data represents the primary catalyst for AI adoption in healthcare. Traditional data analysis methods can no longer handle the massive scale of data due to its exponential volume, speed, and diversity. Machine learning (ML) and deep learning algorithms within AI provide a robust method to derive meaningful insights from extensive datasets. AI systems demonstrate superior accuracy and speed in identifying patterns within imaging scans which supports early detection of medical conditions such as cancer, stroke and neurological disorders. Through real-time data analysis and predictive analytics AI algorithms help monitor critical care situations while working to stop hospital readmissions and adverse drug reactions. AI integration across healthcare settings is driven by the growing requirement to transform healthcare data into real-time meaningful decisions.



The healthcare sector is experiencing a surge in the need for personalized medicine combined with precision healthcare:

The worldwide movement to adopt value-based healthcare practices cantered on patients creates a greater need for artificial intelligence tools designed to support personalized medical treatments. AI allows for customized treatment strategies by combining genetic profiles with lifestyle information and medical histories instead of using generalized traditional treatment protocols. AI-powered platforms in oncology use patient-specific tumour markers to identify the most effective treatment plans based on response predictions. Pharmacogenomics and drug development benefit from AI which models' medication responses across diverse individuals to enhance treatment outcomes while minimizing side effects. AI's precision and scalable capabilities become critical in modern health care because both patients and providers now demand personalized treatments alongside predictive and preventive health management.

Advancements in technology enable AI applications to grow across multiple healthcare sectors:

The healthcare sector benefits from expanded AI applications as a result of breakthroughs in computing power along with advancements in cloud technologies, natural language processing (NLP), and neural networks. AI applications have expanded into multiple healthcare sectors including radiology with automated image interpretation and pathology through slide digitization as well as virtual health assistants and robotic surgeries alongside hospital workflow optimization and administrative tasks such as billing and claims management. Both established technology organizations and emerging startups are making substantial investments in artificial intelligence healthcare solutions through partnerships with medical facilities and academic research entities. The FDA along with other regulatory bodies have started to approve AI-based tools which in turn strengthens market readiness and builds industry confidence. AI innovations continue to expand their reach within healthcare systems thanks to the combined support from private investors and public policy makers.

Geographical Insights: The North American AI in healthcare market commanded over 45% of the global market share. North America's market dominance in AI healthcare comes from its superior healthcare IT infrastructure and rising healthcare costs along with widespread implementation of AI and ML technologies. The growth of the market has been accelerated by supportive government policies and large investments alongside the existence of top tech and healthcare firms. The aging population combined with lifestyle changes and more chronic diseases create a growing need for AI-enabled value-based care solutions.

The European AI in healthcare market experiences growth because both public entities and private companies increase their financial contributions. The ongoing projects focus on improving diagnostic accuracy while seeking better patient health results and healthcare system performance. The UK Department of Health and Social Care dedicated $49.3 million to support 38 AI-driven healthcare initiatives in 2021. Europe demonstrates its dedication to quickening the adoption of AI technologies in healthcare through these initiatives.

The Asia Pacific region experiences swift expansion thanks to its developing IT infrastructure combined with a boom in AI startup innovations. Venture capitalists along with private investors and non-profit organizations are contributing to healthcare delivery improvement while enhancing data analytics performance and reducing operational expenses. Government-backed programs that encourage healthcare providers to adopt AI technologies serve as essential drivers for the rapidly growing and changing market conditions.

AI transformation of global healthcare shows North America as the leader while Europe makes rapid progress from strategic investments and the Asia Pacific region stands out as a high-growth potential area.

Global AI In Healthcare Market Segmentation and Geographical Insights:

Based on Component, the market is divided into Hardware (Processor, Memory, and Network), Software Solutions (AI platform, and AI Solutions), Services (Deployment & Integration, Support & Maintenance, and Others). The forecast period will see a 38.7% CAGR in the software solution component segment due to the accelerated development of the healthcare landscape. Healthcare providers, payers and patients are increasingly adopting advanced artificial intelligence-driven software solutions which results in rapid industry expansion.

Based on Application, the market is divided into Robot-assisted Surgery, Virtual Assistants, Administrative Workflow Assistants, Connected Medical Devices, Medical Imaging & Diagnostics, Clinical Trials, Fraud Detection, Cybersecurity, Dosage Error Reduction, Precision Medicine, Drug Discovery & Development, Lifestyle Management & Remote Patient Monitoring, Wearables, and Others. Robot-assisted surgery has become the market leader with the highest revenue share in 2023. Experts project that this development will proceed with substantial expansion throughout the period from 2024 to 2030. The growth of robot-assisted surgeries combined with rising investments in AI platforms serve as primary factors pushing artificial intelligence adoption within this sector.

Based on Technology, the market is divided into Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Context-aware Computing, and Computer Vision. The machine learning (ML) segment led market leadership through the exploitation of massive healthcare data sets to achieve real-world outcomes. Machine Learning (ML) utilizes electronic health records (EHRs), medical imaging, genomic data, and wearable device information to extract insights that help healthcare providers make informed decisions and improve patient outcomes.

Based on End Use, the market is divided into Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Healthcare Companies, Patients, and Others. The healthcare industry maintains a significant market advantage because its revenue share leads the industry landscape throughout the forecast period. AI technologies now serve as essential tools for developing new drugs because they enable personalized treatment options and therapies that specifically target patient demographics.

The AI In Healthcare Market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The Global AI In Healthcare Market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:

Microsoft

IBM

Google

NVIDIA Corporation

Intel Corporation

Itrex Group

GE Healthcare

Medtronic

Oracle

Medidata

Merck

IQVIA

These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

Global AI In Healthcare Market Recent Developments and Innovations:

In February 2025, Koninklijke Philips N.V. from the Netherlands joined forces with Medtronic from the US to offer training to Indian cardiologists and radiologists in advanced imaging methods for structural heart conditions. The program plans to train more than 300 clinicians using multiple imaging techniques including echocardiography and MRI with a special focus on patients with End-Stage Renal Disease.

In July 2024, Mass General Brigham and the University of Wisconsin-Madison joined forces with Microsoft to develop AI models for medical imaging across more than 23,000 conditions which will help radiologists work more efficiently and produce better patient outcomes.

In March 2024, Microsoft worked alongside NVIDIA to promote AI development and boost computing performance. This partnership combines Microsoft Azure's extensive global reach with advanced computing power with NVIDIA's DGX Cloud and Clara suite to drive innovation forward while enhancing patient care.

In March 2024, NVIDIA released new Generative AI Microservices with potential to revolutionize medical technology and drug discovery along with digital health. This approach uses advanced AI capabilities to transform the healthcare technology landscape.

In January 2024, Siemens joined forces with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to make generative AI accessible for software development by incorporating Amazon Bedrock into Siemens' Mendix low-code platform. The partnership enabled professionals from various industries to utilize advanced generative AI for developing and improving applications with ease.

In November 2023, Koninklijke Philips N.V. teamed up with Vestre Viken Health Trust in Norway to implement its AI Manager platform for better radiology workflows. The AI technology embedded in the bone fracture application enhanced diagnostic processes and enabled radiologists to dedicate their attention to complicated cases. The project extended over 30 hospitals while providing services to roughly 3.8 million individuals.

In September 2023, the partnership between Merck KGaA and Exscientia along with BenevolentAI was established to boost drug discovery processes by incorporating advanced AI technologies.

Conclusion:

The AI in healthcare market experiences rapid transformation through artificial intelligence developments from deep learning and natural language processing backed by advanced analytics to address growing needs for precise diagnostics and personalized treatment options along with operational efficiencies. Hospitals and health systems are implementing AI-driven decision support tools along with virtual care solutions and automated administrative processes to counteract severe staffing shortages of clinicians, radiologists, and care coordinators. Medical imaging interpretation along with predictive risk stratification and robotic-assisted surgery together with patient engagement through conversational agents represents the main applications where AI serves as a foundational technology. Deployment success depends on stringent data governance and real-time processing capabilities while providing intuitive interfaces that establish clinician confidence and protect patient safety. Cloud-based AI services combined with IoT-enabled monitoring devices improve remote patient care and enable ongoing health management. Modern healthcare ecosystems increasingly depend on customizable AI systems that learn because they advance precision medicine while improving operational efficiency and drive the digital transformation of global health through Industry 4.0.

The report from The Research Insights, therefore, provides several stakeholders- healthcare providers, patients, regulatory authorities, insurance companies, hospital administrators, and pharmaceutical companies-with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

With projected growth to US$ 187.7 billion by 2030, the Global AI In Healthcare Market represents a significant opportunity for AI startups, tech giants, academic research institutions, data analytics firms, and medical device manufacturers, staying abreast of market trends, embracing innovation, and focusing on quality and performance, companies can position themselves for success in this dynamic and evolving market landscape.

