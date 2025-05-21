Kasei Digital Assets Plc - PDMR Announcement and TR-1 Notification
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 21
Kasei Digital Assets PLC
('Kasei' or the 'Company')
PDMR Announcement and TR-1 Notification
Kasei Digital Assets PLC (AQSE: KASH) announces that Jai Patel and Bryan Coyne both directors of the Company have both acquired 83,333 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 6.75p per share. Mr. Patel and Mr. Coyne now hold 1,520,833 and 6,366,083 Ordinary Shares respectively, representing approximately 4.57% and 19.15% of Kasei's issued ordinary share capital.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibility
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Jai Patel
2.
Reason for the Notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Investment Officer
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Amendment
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Kasei Digital Assets PLC
b)
LEI
984500556C45AE388547
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
Identification Code
GB00BN950D98
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Ordinary Shares
c)
Price and volume
d)
Aggregated information:
- Price
6.75p
e)
Date of the transaction
21 May 2025
f)
Place of the Transaction
Aquis Stock Exchange
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Bryan Coyne
2.
Reason for the Notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Amendment
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Kasei Digital Assets PLC
b)
LEI
984500556C45AE388547
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
Identification Code
GB00BN950D98
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Ordinary Shares
c)
Price and volume
d)
Aggregated information:
- Price
6.75p
e)
Date of the transaction
21 May 2025
f)
Place of the Transaction
Aquis Stock Exchange
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii:
KASEI DIGITAL ASSETS PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify) iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv
Name
Bryan Coyne
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:
21 May 2025
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
21 May 2025
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
19.15%
0
19.15%
6,366,083
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
18.90%
0
18.90%
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
ISIN code (if possible)
Number of voting rights ix
% of voting rights
Direct
(DTR5.1)
Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
Direct
(DTR5.1)
Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
Ordinary shares GB00BN950D98
6,366,083
0
19.15%
0
SUBTOTAL 8. A
6,366,083
19.15%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Physical or cash Settlement xii
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
Name xv
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional information xvi
Place of completion
UK
Date of completion
21 May 2025