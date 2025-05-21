Anzeige
21.05.2025 17:30 Uhr
Kasei Digital Assets Plc - PDMR Announcement and TR-1 Notification

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 21

Kasei Digital Assets PLC

('Kasei' or the 'Company')

PDMR Announcement and TR-1 Notification

Kasei Digital Assets PLC (AQSE: KASH) announces that Jai Patel and Bryan Coyne both directors of the Company have both acquired 83,333 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 6.75p per share. Mr. Patel and Mr. Coyne now hold 1,520,833 and 6,366,083 Ordinary Shares respectively, representing approximately 4.57% and 19.15% of Kasei's issued ordinary share capital.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibility

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Jai Patel

2.

Reason for the Notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Investment Officer

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Amendment

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Kasei Digital Assets PLC

b)

LEI

984500556C45AE388547

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each


Identification Code

GB00BN950D98

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares

c)

Price and volume

Price

Volume

6.75p per Ordinary Share

83,333 Ordinary Shares

d)

Aggregated information:
- Aggregated volume

- Price


83,333

6.75p

e)

Date of the transaction

21 May 2025

f)

Place of the Transaction

Aquis Stock Exchange

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Bryan Coyne

2.

Reason for the Notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Amendment

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Kasei Digital Assets PLC

b)

LEI

984500556C45AE388547

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each


Identification Code

GB00BN950D98

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares

c)

Price and volume

Price

Volume

6.75p per Ordinary Share

83,333 Ordinary Shares

d)

Aggregated information:
- Aggregated volume

- Price


83,333

6.75p

e)

Date of the transaction

21 May 2025

f)

Place of the Transaction

Aquis Stock Exchange

For further information please contact:

Kasei DigitalAssets PLC

Jai Patel
Chief Investment Officer

Jai.patel@kaseiholdings.com

VSA Capital Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser)

Simon Barton / Dylan Sadie (Corporate Finance)

+44 (0)203 005 5000

LinkedIn: Kasei Digital Assets PLC: Overview | LinkedIn

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii:

KASEI DIGITAL ASSETS PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify) iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv

Name

Bryan Coyne

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:

21 May 2025

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

21 May 2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

19.15%

0

19.15%

6,366,083

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

18.90%

0

18.90%

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rights ix

% of voting rights

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

Ordinary shares GB00BN950D98

6,366,083

0

19.15%

0

SUBTOTAL 8. A

6,366,083

19.15%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
date x

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
date x

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash Settlement xii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv

Name xv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional information xvi

Place of completion

UK

Date of completion

21 May 2025


