Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Sind Sie bereit für den Kupfer-Knall? Jetzt einsteigen, bevor der Boom entfacht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
21.05.2025 17:38 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sterling Organization: Sterling Logistics Properties Acquires 11 Acre Site Zoned for Industrial Use in Columbia, MD.

Finanznachrichten News

The property was acquired on behalf of the company's Sterling Consumer Logistics Properties I, LP ("SCLP I"), a $225 million equity Fund which seeks to acquire primarily vacant, freestanding retail buildings with the intent to redevelop them into Neighborhood Fulfillment Centers.

COLUMBIA, MARYLAND / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2025 / Sterling Logistics Properties, a subsidiary of Sterling Organization which is a vertically integrated private equity real estate investment firm focused on investing in retail and distribution real estate assets across the risk spectrum in major markets within the United States, has announced the acquisition of 9161 Commerce Center Drive in Columbia, MD ("Columbia"), a 56,976 square foot building that sits on over 11 acres of land. The property was acquired on behalf of the company's Sterling Consumer Logistics Properties I, LP ("SCLP I"), a $225 million equity Fund which seeks to acquire primarily vacant, freestanding retail buildings with the intent to redevelop them into Neighborhood Fulfillment Centers. This property marks the eighth acquisition for The Fund.

"Columbia" property acquired by Sterling Logistics Properties
9161 Commerce Center Drive, Columbia, MD 19803

Strategically located in Howard County-one of the wealthiest counties in the United States-this property is zoned by right for industrial use and offers immediate access to I-95, just two miles away. Positioned between Baltimore and Washington, D.C., the site enjoys a prime location at the heart of a dynamic economic corridor. It is uniquely situated adjacent to a diverse blend of industrial, retail, and residential developments. The property also borders a major industrial and distribution hub that includes prominent tenants such as Costco Logistics, Ross Dress for Less, PepsiCo, Iron Mountain, and National Delivery Systems.

"We're thrilled about this acquisition," said Joe Dykstra, President of Sterling Logistics Properties. "We believe that the site's strategic location along the supply chain-critical I-95 corridor makes it an ideal setting for a Neighborhood Fulfillment Center, with access to nearly 10 million people within a one-hour drive across the Washington, D.C. MSA. We look forward to developing a brand-new, 185,000-square-foot, Class A, institutional-quality warehouse to meet the growing demand for efficient logistics infrastructure," he added.

Sterling Organization owns 77 properties across various funds in major markets throughout the United States, encompassing over 13 million square feet and exceeding $3 billion in value. Headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL, Sterling Organization operates with offices nationwide.

Contact Information

Dana Verhelst
SVP, Marketing
dverhelst@sterlingorganization.com
+15618127476

.

SOURCE: Sterling Organization



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/sterling-logistics-properties-acquires-11-acre-site-zoned-for-industrial-use-in-columbi-1030337

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.