Regions Bank: Kay Goke: Using Her Many Talents to Serve Others

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2025 / The Regions 2025 Lee Ann Petty Heart of Service Award winner was honored for serving and protecting her community and passionately supporting military families.

By Candace Higginbotham

"Being there for people is extremely important to me," said Kay Goke, Regions associate who was recently named winner of this year's Lee Ann Petty Heart of Service Award.

And Goke is more than just 'there' for her Shreveport, Louisiana-area community. She puts her life on the line every day to protect and serve her neighbors and works tirelessly to support military families.

Goke is a volunteer firefighter and emergency medical technician (EMT) for the Haughton Fire Department, taking emergency calls on nights and weekends, or whenever she's not working in her full-time position as Digital Experience Researcher in Regions' Technology, Operations, Digital and Data division.

She volunteers at the Bossier Parish School for Technology and Innovative Learning as an EMT test proctor and is actively involved in the Junior Firefighter Program, which educates youth about careers in fire service.

Fire service is a big part of her life. But it's not her only passion.

As a 17-year military spouse, Goke is also committed to serving her community - and country - through military support programs. She's an active member of the Shreveport-Bossier Military Affairs Council, which helps the community better serve the airmen at the local Barksdale Air Force Base. And she recently launched the first Regions Military Support Community in the Shreveport area, which brings together bank associates with a desire to assist military personnel at Barksdale and their families.

Goke's life of service doesn't end there. She serves in a leadership role for Camp Spark, a local youth camp, where she's currently helping launch a Regions Next Step® financial wellness program for the high-school students who participate.

With that level of dedication, it's not hard to believe that Goke reported a whopping 555 hours of volunteer time last year.

To honor the tremendous positive impact her service brings to the local community, Goke was presented the Lee Ann Petty Heart of Service Award at the recent Chairman's Club event, where Regions leadership gathered to celebrate the company's top performers.

"Kay, I appreciate all you do to make a positive difference in your community while shining a light on our core values," said Chairman, President and CEO John Turner as he presented the award to Goke. "Your story is an example for all of us, it is our honor to raise awareness of your incredible service - while also sharing with you our deep and sincere gratitude."

The Lee Ann Petty Heart of Service Award is Regions' highest honor for service to the community. The award is given to an associate whose volunteerism and outreach has made a lasting impact and has put into action the company's mission to make life better for the communities it serves.

Recipients are selected by a cross-functional committee made up of Regions associates across several markets who review hundreds of high-impact submissions each year and make the very difficult decision to pick just one winner.

Named after longtime Regions associate Lee Ann Petty, who served as volunteer services coordinator in Regions' Community Engagement division, the first award was presented in 2023 and Goke is the third honoree.

Goke recalls that serving others has been part of her life as long as she can remember. "My family was very service oriented," she said. "My mom worked for the municipal government for around 40 years, so I get much of my calling for service from her."

But ironically, it was during her career at Regions where she found her passion for firefighting.

After joining the bank in 2013, Goke obtained her four-year degree and has held a number of key positions in the company, including the Regions Social Media Customer Care team based in Birmingham, Alabama.

She put her professional skills to work by volunteering as a public information officer for the Montevallo Fire Department, just south of Birmingham. She soon realized she would be a more effective communicator for the department if she had a better understanding of the firefighter role. She underwent training and she was hooked.

Goke served the Montevallo department on a volunteer basis until early 2024 when her husband, Jonathan, a Master Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force, was relocated to Barksdale Air Force Base in Shreveport. Goke has experienced a number of deployments over the years, including a move to Europe for a period of time. But this one was different.

"The move from Montevallo was hard," Goke said. "Because of my work as a volunteer firefighter, I was very attached to the community and the department. I honestly didn't know if I would be able to continue my service."

After some research, she found the Haughton fire department, which turned out similar in many ways to the Montevallo department. Right away, she knew it was a good fit.

"Many volunteer firefighters don't stay long, due to the requirements and demands," said Haughton Fire Chief Jimmy Holland, "That's not the case with Kay. She makes us better because she's always working to do more."

Holland explained that Haughton is a combination department, with both career and volunteer personnel. Though Goke is a volunteer, she has just as many certifications, credentials and experience as many full-time firefighters.

Goke approaches her career at Regions with the same energy and enthusiasm.

"Kay is a delight to have on the team," said Krissy Scoufis, Digital Research and Innovation Manager. "She has strong customer-centric experience from prior roles in the contact center, Marketing and HR. She brings energy and care into every task. I'm thrilled and honored to be part of her journey."

"My volunteer work has actually enhanced my professional career at Regions," Goke said. "I've gained more confidence and am more sure of myself now than I was before."

Though her current role is remote, she quickly engaged with the Regions' Shreveport market teams and the local community. She immediately reached out to Northwest Louisiana Market Executive Denny Moton and the Louisiana Impact Network to introduce herself and get plugged in to local activities.

"Kay and I clicked immediately," Moton said. "I was excited about getting her involved in our local community and with bank activities. I thought I was going to have to spend time introducing her and getting her engaged, but she has blazed her own trails and we've been able to follow in her footsteps."

Just as quickly, Goke immersed herself in the military community, which has always been a big part of her life. Launching the Regions Military Support Community was a personal project that she's very proud of.

"I'm a military spouse who has moved around quite a bit, without family or friends close by, and I know how important it is to have a support system," she said.

And becoming a member of the Shreveport-Bossier Military Affairs Council, a nonprofit whose mission is to provide support for personnel stationed at the base, was another significant accomplishment. The group serves as an advocacy organization and liaison between civilians and base command, ensuring communication and cooperation between military leadership and community groups and civic leaders.

Bringing the three parts of her life together - her career at Regions, her volunteer firefighter work and her military support role - is a lot to juggle. But it fulfills her, and she wouldn't have it any other way.

Goke credits a strong support system, with caring managers and mentors, including Clara Green, head of Regions' Inclusion, Belonging and Impact; Ryan King, head of Talent Acquisition and others, who saw her potential and helped guide her life and career.

"Having support is critical for me to be able to do all this," she said. "The supportive team at Regions, the team at the fire department and my supportive team at home - they make it possible for me to make a real difference in my community."

According to Leroy Abrahams, head of Community Engagement at Regions, Goke is truly living Regions' mission and values and sets an inspiring example for all associates. "Kay's dedication to saving lives and helping people in need reflects a life of generous, selfless service," Abrahams said. "That's what the Lee Ann Petty Heart of Service Award is all about and I'm so pleased and proud to honor her work."

In recognition of Goke's service, Regions is making a $2,500 donation to the Haughton Firefighters Fund. She will receive a commemorative plaque and five bonus vacation days - to take time for herself after dedicating so much time to others.

When asked what motivates and inspires her, Goke said she relies on a special quote that has become her guiding principle: "At the end of my life when I stand before God, I want to be able to tell him, 'I used every talent you gave me.'"

