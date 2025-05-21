FedEx 2025 Library Program Supports Rural Education

Benefiting nearly 9,000 students and teachers for reading level improvement

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2025 / Federal Express Corporation, one of the world's largest express transportation companies, announced the successful conclusion of the FedEx Library Program for FY25 which aims to enhance reading conditions in underprivileged and rural areas. The program covered 40 schools and communities across China, benefiting nearly 9,000 children and teachers. It significantly enhanced the reading conditions in disadvantaged locations and contributed to providing access to education in hard- to-reach areas.

This year, the FedEx Library Program established 40 reading rooms and book corners in 10 schools across Henan, Shaanxi, Jiangxi, Guangdong, Tianjin, Anhui, and Shanxi, donating more than 12,000 books. Additionally, 900 reading kits were provided for 24 schools and communities, thanks to the support of FedEx employee volunteers. The company's China team also donated nearly 700 second-hand books to 3,000 students in another seven rural primary schools as reading resources. The program provided nearly 100 volunteer hours contributed by over 70 FedEx China team members, enhancing reading environments for children and teachers while supporting cultural revitalization in rural areas.

"Since entering into the Chinese market in 1984, FedEx has been committed to connecting China with the global market while leveraging our network and resources to support the communities where we live, serve, and work," said Poh-Yian Koh, senior vice president of FedEx and president of FedEx China. "The FedEx Library Program fully utilizes our expertise to bridge the cultural gap in different regions and support development in rural areas. Our achievement reflects the values of 'teamwork' and 'taking care of each other' that define who we are, inspiring us to work toward a brighter and more vibrant tomorrow for all."

Launched in 2012, the FedEx Library Program has made remarkable accomplishments across China, reaching 52 schools and communities. Over the past decade, FedEx has established 20 reading rooms and 193 book corners in dozens of deprived areas, and 57,550 books have been donated benefiting more than 19,000 children and teachers.

FedEx team members around the globe are encouraged to come together to 'Drive forward. Give back' by volunteering and participating in countless acts of service.

Click here to learn about FedEx Cares, our global community engagement program.

