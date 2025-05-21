The European Commission has selected projects for €992 million ($1. 1 billion) of EU public funding, while the Japanese government has agreed to provide $4. 80 in subsidies for hydrogen fuel cell trucks. The European Commission has selected 15 renewable hydrogen production projects for €992 million in EU public funding across the European Economic Area (EEA). "The projects, located across five countries, are expected to produce nearly 2. 2 million tons of renewable hydrogen over ten years," said the European executive body. Eight projects will be in Spain, three in Norway, two in Germany, one ...

