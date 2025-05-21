27th Annual Food Safety Summit Draws More Than 4,700 Industry Professionals in Person and Virtually

2026 Summit Set for May 11-14 in Rosemont, IL

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2025 / More than 4,700 food safety professionals, researchers, policymakers, and industry leaders from around the globe gathered for the 2025 Food Safety Summit, held May 11-15 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. The event brought together 1,210 in-person attendees and 3,546 virtual participants to explore the latest advancements and pressing challenges in food safety. The expanded exhibit hall featured 160 leading vendors-marking a 28% increase from 2024-and showcased innovative solutions across the industry.

"We extend our deepest gratitude to our exhibitors, sponsors, speakers, and partners for their unwavering support of the Summit and the broader food safety community," said Stacy Atchison, Publisher of Food Safety Magazine, which produces the Summit. "A special thank you to our Educational Advisory Board for developing stellar content that fostered knowledge exchange, collaboration, and strategic thinking around today's most critical food safety issues. We're always honored to create a space where the industry comes together to learn, network, and drive progress."

2025 Summit Highlights

Keynote Address: On Wednesday, Jason Evans, Ph.D., Dean of the College of Food Innovation and Technology (CFIT) at Johnson & Wales University, delivered a keynote titled Surmountable Challenges: Leadership When Nothing is Easy. Speaking to a packed audience, Dr. Evans shared practical strategies for fostering high performance and building accountable, engaged, and collaborative teams.

Distinguished Service Award: Joe Corby was honored with Food Safety Magazine's 2025 Distinguished Service Award, presented by Stacy Atchison and Editorial Director Adrienne Blume. Selected by the food safety community, Corby was recognized for his decades of leadership, mentorship, and advocacy on both the state and national levels.

Food Safety Summit Gives Back: During the Food Safety Summit Gives Back networking reception, Stacy Atchison presented a $7,100 donation to Sandra Eskin, CEO of Stop Foodborne Illness. The contribution-generated from Summit exhibitors, sponsors, and attendees-supports the nonprofit's mission to advocate on behalf of those affected by foodborne illness and prevent future outbreaks through collaboration with academia, industry, and government.

Town Hall with Federal Agencies: On the Summit's final day, Gillian Kelleher, CEO of Kelleher Consultants LLC and Chair of the Educational Advisory Board, moderated the annual Town Hall:A Real-Time Conversation with FDA, CDC, USDA, and AFDO. Attendees received updates from Kyle Diamantas (FDA), Denise Eblen, Ph.D. (USDA FSIS), Steven Mandernach (AFDO), and Megin Nichols, D.V.M., M.P.H., D.A.C.V.P.M. (CDC), who joined virtually. The engaging discussion highlighted the ongoing importance of science, innovation, and cross-agency collaboration in protecting public health. The Town Hall is available to watch on demand at this link.

Dynamic Exhibit Hall and Educational Program: The Exhibit Hall featured over 160 companies offering cutting-edge products and services. Notable exhibitors included:

Platinum Sponsor: NomadX

Silver Sponsors: Instant Recall, DNV

Bronze Sponsors: bioMérieux, Deibel Laboratories, Food Radar, NSF, SGS, Trustwell, VAI, Zebra Technologies Limited

Education sessions covered timely and forward-looking topics including Food Safety Culture Tools; Leveraging AI, Recall Modernization, Allergen Management, UN Sustainable Development Goals, Outbreak Investigation, HPAI Outbreak Response, Chemical Safety, and more. Eight sessions were live-streamed and are available on demand for one year. To register and access the recordings, visit https://www.food-safety.com/events/category/422.

Looking Ahead to 2026

The 2026 Food Safety Summit will return to the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL, May 11-14. The Summit is owned and produced by Food Safety Magazine (www.food-safety.com) and BNP Media (www.bnpmedia.com), a leading B2B media company serving more than 60 industries with magazines, digital content, events, and research.

# # #

For further information, contact:

Amy Riemer, Media Relations

978-502-4895

amy@foodsafetysummit.com

SOURCE: Food Safety Summit

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/27th-annual-food-safety-summit-draws-more-than-4-700-industry-profession-1030450