Mittwoch, 21.05.2025
PR Newswire
21.05.2025 18:36 Uhr
Libernovo Omni: A Dynamic Ergonomic Chair for Modern Professionals

Finanznachrichten News

SHENZHEN, China, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LiberNovo today announced the upcoming Kickstarter launch of Omni, the world's first dynamic ergonomic chair built to support the way we actually sit - in motion. Designed for today's hybrid professionals, Omni blends real-time support with unmatched adjustability, solving the comfort, mobility, and posture puzzle that traditional office chairs can't.


Built for those that don't sit still.

According to the American Posture Institute, people sit at an average of 9.5 hours a day. But most chairs still expect you to sit still. That's where Omni changes the game.

"We didn't set out to build a chair. We set out to fix sitting,"
Leo, Founder & CEO of LiberNovo.

Featuring ErgoPulse, a motorized lumbar support, custom fitting Bionic FlexFit backrest with 16 pivot joints, and four recline modes (105° to 160°), Omni adapts seamlessly to every posture, whether you're grinding through edits, jumping on a call, or kicking back after a long session. The built-in OmniStretch Mode offers deep spinal decompression and targeted massage, turning your chair into a recovery tool at the push of a button.

Key Features Include:

Dynamic Support System - Real-time micro-adjustments that move with you

Bionic FlexFit Backrest - 16 joints, 8 panels for precision alignment

OmniStretch Mode - Reclines to 160° with motorized massage

SyncroLink Mechanism - Seat, backrest, and armrests shift as one unit

Automotive-grade adjustability - 384 custom configurations, all intuitive and lever-free

Every detail of Omni is designed to adapt to you. Whether you're a developer, gamer, remote worker, or creative professional, Omni is the first chair designed for movement and productivity.

Pre-orders open May 21 at 7 PM PDT.

Reserve your Omni Chair at libernovo.com with a $10 deposit to unlock $50 off the $698 Kickstarter Super Early Bird price (MSRP $1098). You'll also get priority shipping, a limited founder's nameplate. You don't have to risk anything, your deposit is 100% refundable after the launch date.

Kickstarter Campaign Launches June 23

LiberNovo will officially launch Omni on Kickstarter at 9 AM PDT on June 23, 2025, offering limited Super Early Bird pricing and exclusive bundles for early backers.

Learn more about Omni at LiberNovo's official website.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2691983/LiberNovo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/libernovo-omni-a-dynamic-ergonomic-chair-for-modern-professionals-302460881.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
