Mittwoch, 21.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
21.05.2025
Lendistry Small Biz Shot Clock Contest Offers $5,000 to Winning Woman-Owned Business at WNBA All-Star Event This July

Finanznachrichten News

Nominations are open now in five states, and finalists will be invited to pitch their businesses to a panel of judges for a chance to win

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2025 / Lendistry announces today that nominations are open for its 2025 Small Biz Shot Clock Contest, which will be held in Indianapolis on Friday, July 18th during the WNBA All Star Weekend. With time counting down on the shot clock, finalists selected from the nominees will pitch their existing businesses to a panel of judges. The first-place winner will receive $5,000 and two runners-up will receive $2,000. The panel will include small business experts and WNBA personalities.

"You can't win if you don't take every shot that comes your way, and we're excited to provide this opportunity for women, who have been consistently leading business formation since 2019," says Lendistry CEO and panel judge, Everett K. Sands. "I advise our finalists to show us their impact and innovation, and show up ready to impress."

Lendistry has been the Official Small Business Lender of the WNBA Los Angeles Sparks since 2024. Azurá Stevens, Sparks forward-center and Lendistry brand ambassador, will join the panel of judges, drawing on her family experience in business ownership.

Eligible businesses must be woman-owned, in operation for at least two years, and located in Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, or Kentucky. Read the official rules and nominate a business by June 27 at www.smallbizshotclock.com.

About Lendistry

Lendistry (lendistry.com) is a tech-enabled small businesses lender, grant administrator for private and public agencies, and a trusted resource for undercapitalized entrepreneurs including people of color, veterans, and those in rural communities. Founded in 2015, Lendistry has used technology and community partnerships to deploy over $10 billion in its first ten years. Lendistry was recently named the winner of the LA Area Chamber of Commerce Corporate Leadership Award, BankRate's Best Minority-Led Business Lender, and one of American Banker's Best Places to Work in Fintech. Lendistry has both Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and Community Development Entity (CDE) certifications, is an SBA Preferred Lender and is now the #2 non-bank SBA 7(a) lender in the country. In collaboration with The Center by Lendistry, a nonprofit business education organization, Lendistry helps business owners achieve their goals and prepare to scale.

Contact Information

Kate Kearns
Sr. Communications Manager
communications@lendistry.com

SOURCE: Lendistry



https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/lendistry-small-biz-shot-clock-contest-offers-5-000-to-winning-woman-1030474

