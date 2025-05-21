Summary: Brandon Plastic Surgery's Dr. Marvin Shienbaum receives recognition in Tampa Bay METRO Magazine's 2025 "Top Doctors" list, based on peer nomination and independent evaluation.

Brandon, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2025) - Brandon Plastic Surgery announces that Dr. Marvin Shienbaum has been recognized in Tampa Bay METRO Magazine's 2025 "Top Doctors in Tampa Bay" list. This annual feature highlights physicians who are nominated by their peers for their clinical expertise and contributions to the medical field.

Each year, Tampa Bay METRO Magazine compiles its list through a peer nomination process. These nominations are then reviewed through a multi-step evaluation that considers the nominee's credentials, years of experience, community reputation, and other professional criteria. Final selections are made with the intent to guide readers toward reliable and qualified medical care providers in the area.

Dr. Shienbaum's inclusion in the 2025 "Top Doctors" list underscores recognition from fellow physicians for his work in the field of cosmetic and reconstructive surgery. His selection highlights consistent professional conduct, procedural precision, and long-standing dedication to patient outcomes. As patients place increasing value on third-party validation in healthcare decisions, listings based on peer review and independent assessment play an important role in helping individuals navigate their choices confidently and objectively.

As a trusted regional reference tool, the list is intended to reflect authentic, peer-driven feedback from within the medical community. The 2025 edition continues this long-standing tradition by spotlighting physicians across a wide range of disciplines who meet the publication's rigorous selection standards through demonstrated clinical expertise, consistent professional achievement, strong reputations, and a sustained commitment to excellence in patient care.

Brandon Plastic Surgery views this recognition as a reflection of its continued focus on clinical integrity, adherence to established medical protocols, and dedication to measurable outcomes. The team remains committed to ongoing training, interdisciplinary collaboration, and a consistent approach to patient care, which supports the standards acknowledged through this nomination and reinforces trust among patients and peers alike.

About Brandon Plastic Surgery:

Brandon Plastic Surgery is located in Brandon, Florida, led by Dr. Marvin Shienbaum. The practice offers cosmetic and reconstructive surgical procedures and non-surgical treatments to patients across the Tampa Bay region. The clinic features a fully accredited surgical suite and uses modern technologies to support a wide range of procedures. Brandon Plastic Surgery emphasizes patient safety and informed decision-making through detailed consultations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/252921

SOURCE: GetFeatured