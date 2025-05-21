MD Clarity Unveils Major Expansion of Its Denial Management Module to Optimize the Revenue of Provider Organizations

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2025 / MD Clarity, a leading provider of revenue optimization software, today announced the launch of a major expansion of its denial management module. This offering empowers healthcare providers to identify, appeal, and analyze denials, facilitating optimal reimbursement.

MD Clarity logo



The preponderance of denials leads to both significant lost revenue and a meaningful workload burden for providers. MD Clarity's denial management module addresses these challenges by enabling providers to:

Analyze denial trends and drill down to specific cohorts: Identify denials trends and patterns by payer, CPT code, denial reason, and other key filtering metrics, detecting critical sources of lost revenue.

Improve operational efficiency: Determine which operational practices are leading to denials, stemming root cause issues and preventing further revenue leakage.

Streamline appeals processes: Delegate denial appeal tasks to worklists, export payer-ready data files, and track appeal progress, relieving staff of manual tasks.

"We are thrilled to announce this substantial expansion of our denial management module. This release extends our sophisticated denial management capabilities by giving users the tools needed to counter this revenue leakage source," said Dan Freeman, MD Clarity's CEO. "This powerful functionality equips providers to both comprehensively track denial patterns and seamlessly appeal denied claims. With a complete picture of denial activity and streamlined appeal workflows, providers can increase cash flow and lessen the impact of denials on staff workloads."

MD Clarity's denial management module is seamlessly integrated into its revenue optimization software, providing a unified and efficient workflow for managing payer contracts and optimizing revenue capture. The module's intuitive interface and robust analytics capabilities enable providers to investigate denials at the most granular level, track overarching denial patterns to drive operational decision-making, and streamline the appeals process to maximize cash flow.

With the expansion of its denial management module, MD Clarity continues to demonstrate its commitment to empowering healthcare providers with the tools and technologies they need to thrive in today's complex healthcare landscape.

About MD Clarity

MD Clarity is a powerful software platform transforming the revenue cycle of healthcare organizations. Through pre-service patient estimates and deposits, automated detection of variances between payer payments and contracted rates, and managed care agreement rate benchmarking and scenario modeling, MD Clarity enables the Revenue Cycle and Finance teams of healthcare organizations to boost cash flow. With a decade-long track record capturing the complexities of managed care agreements within its software platform, MD Clarity has grown to serve more than 150,000 providers. For more information, visit MDClarity.com or follow MD Clarity on LinkedIn .

SOURCE: MD Clarity

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/md-clarity-unveils-major-expansion-of-its-denial-management-module-to-1029643